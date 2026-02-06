Paul Mueller Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its outstanding common stock. The action was taken on February 6, 2026, by unanimous consent of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 30 cents ($0.30) per share is payable on March 27, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 27, 2026.

