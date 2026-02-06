Pan American Announces Extension to Marketing Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS6) is pleased to announce, further to its news release on September 5, 2025 and January 9, 2026, that it is extending its engagement of Upswitch Media Corp. (“Upswitch”) (email: info@upswitchmedia.com; phone number: 604-373-5875; address: 2709B 43rd Ave., Suite 1013, Vernon, British Columbia) for the provision of marketing services for an additional anticipated period of 60 days commencing on or about February 9, 2026, provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management.

Upswitch’s services are expected to include the creation of ad content and campaigns to raise awareness of the Company, provision of translation services, management of ad campaigns with publishers, and overseeing of the execution of services through testing and analytic studies. These services are expected to occur through various online communications channels, including within the news and investment community, and, where applicable, may also include print publications. The Company will pay a fee of CAD $300,000 for the services. The Company will not issue any securities to Upswitch as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company’s knowledge, Upswitch (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm’s length with the Company.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties containing battery and critical metals in North America.

The Company has executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources pursuant to which it has acquired a 75% interest in the Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario, with the right to earn an additional 15% for a total 90% interest. Pan American has also entered into an option agreement with Northern Critical Minerals Corp. to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Tharsis REE Project, located in the Northwest Territories. The project hosts the Squalus Lake Alkaline Complex, a Proterozoic-age carbonatite-bearing intrusion prospective for rare earth and high field strength elements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the expected term and nature of the marketing activities contracted for by the Company.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the efficacy of the Company’s marketing program in raising the Company’s profile and that the Canadian Securities Exchange or other Canadian securities regulatory authority will not object to the Company’s promotional program or use its discretion to halt or sanction the Company’s promotional activities or business.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company’s marketing program may not be effective in raising the Company’s profile, that the budget for the Company’s marketing program may not be sufficient to permit the marketing activities to continue for the anticipated term and that the Canadian Securities Exchange or other Canadian securities regulatory authority may object to the Company’s promotional program and use its discretion to halt or otherwise sanction the Company’s promotional activities or business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎