BYND SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Beyond Meat, Inc. Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by March 24, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Beyond Meat investments, you have until March 24, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 27, 2025 through November 11, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (i) the book value of long-lived assets exceeded their fair value, making it highly likely that the Company would be required to record a material, non-cash impairment charge; (ii) the foregoing was likely to impair Beyond Meat’s ability to timely file its periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

On October 24, 2025, Beyond Meat reported preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2025 (“Q3 2025”). Therein, the Company announced that it “expects to record a non-cash impairment charge for the three months ended September 27, 2025, related to certain of its long-lived assets,” which it “expected to be material.” On this news, Beyond Meat shares declined by $0.65 per share, or approximately 22.89%, to close at $2.19 on October 24, 2025.

Then, on November 3, 2025, the Company delayed its earnings announcement for 3Q 25, citing the need for more time to complete its impairment review. On this news, Beyond Meat shares declined by $0.27 per share, or approximately 16.27%, to close at $1.39 on November 3, 2025.

On November 10, 2025, Beyond Meat announced financial results for 3Q 2025, reporting a loss from operations for the quarter of $112.3 million, which included a $77.4 million non-cash impairment charge “related to certain of the Company’s long-lived assets.” On this news, Beyond Meat shares declined by $0.12 per share, or approximately 8.96%, to close at $1.22 on November 11, 2025.

Finally, on November 11, 2025, Beyond Meat disclosed on its 3Q 2025 earnings call with investors and analysts that “[t]he total impairment amount of $77.4 million was . . . allocated to PP&E, operating lease ROU assets and prepaid lease costs on our balance sheet.” On this news, Beyond Meat’s shares fell an additional $0.11 per share, or approximately 8.61%, to close at $1.12 per share on November 12, 2025.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Beyond Meat securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com