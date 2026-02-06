QGold Engages IRPub for Investor Relations and Clarifies Statements Made in Management Information Circulars Respecting Mr. Stan Bharti’s Holdings

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) (“QGold” or the “Company”) announces today that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, QGold is issuing this press release to clarify disclosure in the management information circulars filed by the Company during May 2022 to present regarding the beneficial ownership reported for Mr. Stan Bharti, the executive chairman of the Company. The Company notes that Mr. Bharti has submitted updated reports with The System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI), and Mr. Bharti currently holds 11,753,526 common shares of the Company.

In addition, the Company has entered into an investor relations agreement with IRP Holdings Corporation, dba IRPub, (“IRPub”) dated February 3, 2026, for assistance with its investor awareness marketing campaign. IRPub provides marketing and investor relations services. The company will assist QGold in enhancing its visibility with potential investors by providing access across its network through dedicated promo sends, content sends, newsletter promos and other mediums of online digital traffic for a total cost of US$150,000, payable in advance, for a 3–4-month period commencing on or about February 3, 2026. IRPub is an arm’s length party from the Company and principally operates out of Pennsylvania. As of the date of this press release, to the knowledge of the Company, neither IRPub nor any of its directors and officers own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. IRPub’s engagement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) is a publicly traded North American-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QGR”, the OTCQB® market in the United States under “QGLDF”, and the Börse Frankfurt exchange under “QX9G”.

QGold is committed to progressing its portfolio of gold and silver assets toward production, with its primary focus on its flagship Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon (USA) and the Mine Centre Gold Project in Ontario (Canada).

QGold focuses on resource expansion through systematic exploration, disciplined project development backed by rigorous technical work, and responsible environmental stewardship in mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure.

