HP Inc. Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) board of directors has established a record date for its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders. HP Inc.'s stockholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2026 will be entitled to notice of the annual meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the meeting. The annual meeting is scheduled to be held on April 16, 2026.

HP Inc. will make available to all stockholders of record important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered. Stockholders are urged to review that information when it becomes available.

