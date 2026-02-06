FS Luxembourg S.à r.l. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer

São Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Luxembourg S.à r.l. (the “ Issuer ”), a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) incorporated and existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with registered office at 9 rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B247075, a wholly-owned finance subsidiary of FS I Indústria de Etanol S.A. (“ FS S.A. ”), announces the early results of the cash tender offer (the “ Tender Offer ”) conducted by Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (the “ Offeror ”), with the consent of the Issuer, for any and all of the outstanding US$350,221,000 aggregate principal amount of 8.875% senior notes due 2031 (the “ Notes ”) issued by the Issuer and guaranteed by FS S.A. and FS Indústria de Biocombustíveis Ltda. (“ FS Ltda. ”, and together with FS S.A., the “ Guarantors ”).

As of 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on February 6, 2026 (the “ Early Tender Deadline ”), holders of 60.34%, or US$211,320,000, of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Notes had tendered their Notes, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated January 26, 2026 (the “ Offer to Purchase ”).

Certain information regarding the Notes and the results of the Tender Offer, as determined as of the Early Tender Deadline, is summarized in the following table:

Description of Notes CUSIP/ISIN Outstanding

Principal

Amount of Notes

Prior to the

Tender Offer Principal

Amount of Notes

Tendered as of

the Early Tender Deadline Tender Offer Consideration(1) + Early Tender Payment(2) = Total Consideration(3) 8.875%

Senior Notes due 2031 144A: 30315X AC8 / US30315XAC83



Reg S: L40756 AE5 / USL40756AE57 US$350,221,000 US$211,320,000 US$1,010.00 US$50.00 US$1,060.00 (1) The amount to be paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not withdrawn) at or prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase, not including accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase from the most recent interest payment date on the Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date for the Notes accepted for purchase (“ Accrued Interest ”).

(2) The amount to be paid, in addition to the Tender Offer Consideration, for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase, not including Accrued Interest.

(3) The aggregate amount to be paid for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase. The Total Consideration equals the Tender Offer Consideration plus the Early Tender Payment, not including Accrued Interest.

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on February 24, 2026, unless extended by the Offeror (such time and date, as the same may be modified, the “ Expiration Time ”). Holders validly tendering Notes in the Tender Offer after the Early Tender Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Time will only be eligible to receive payment of the Tender Offer Consideration, which equals the Total Consideration less the Early Tender Payment. Tendered Notes could be withdrawn at any time prior to the Early Tender Deadline (such time and date, the “ Withdrawal Deadline ”), but not thereafter, unless required by applicable law. The Offeror will not extend the Withdrawal Deadline.

The Offeror has accepted for purchase all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Tender Offer at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and intends to make payment in cash of an amount equal to the Total Consideration plus Accrued Interest for all such Notes on February 9, 2026 or as promptly as practicable thereafter (the “ Early Settlement Date ”). Assuming acceptance by the Offeror of all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) after the Early Tender Deadline, but at or prior to the Expiration Time, the Offeror intends to accept such Notes for purchase and the Issuer expects to make payment to the Offeror in cash of an amount equal to the Tender Offer Consideration plus Accrued Interest for such accepted Notes on the final settlement date, which is expected to be two business days after the Expiration Time or as promptly as practicable thereafter (the “ Final Settlement Date ”).

On January 27, 2026, the Issuer priced an offering of US$500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 8.125% senior unsecured notes due 2036 (the “ New Notes ”) and it is intended that the Notes purchased by the Offeror in the Tender Offer will be exchanged by the Offeror with the Issuer (the “ Exchange ”) for a portion of the New Notes to be issued on February 11, 2026. When issued, the New Notes will not have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the New Notes were made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

The Offeror has the right to amend or terminate the Tender Offer at any time, subject to applicable law.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as dealer manager in the Tender Offer, and can be contacted at its telephone numbers set forth on the back cover page of the Offer to Purchase with questions regarding the Tender Offer.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available to holders of Notes from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent and the tender agent for the Tender Offer. Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase should be directed to D.F. King at +1 (866) 227-7300 (toll-free), +1 (646) 677-2514 (collect) or fs@dfking.com.

Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any related documents have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nor have any such documents been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer to Purchase or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

Under no circumstances shall this press release constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities of the Issuer, the Guarantors or any of their affiliates. The Tender Offer is not being made to, nor will the Offeror accept tenders of Notes from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer or the acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or blue sky laws of such jurisdiction.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or that relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described in this press release will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. None of the Offeror, the Issuer nor the Guarantors undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

DISCLAIMER

This press release must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This press release and the Offer to Purchase contain important information that must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Tender Offer. If any holder of Notes is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, tax, accounting and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Tender Offer. None of the Offeror, the Issuer, the Guarantors, the dealer manager, the information and tender agent or any person who controls, or is a director, officer, employee or agent of such persons, or any affiliate of such persons, makes any recommendation as to whether holders of Notes should participate in the Tender Offer.