Acquisition by Stan Bharti of Common Shares of Q-Gold Resources Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, Stan Bharti (the “Acquiror”) is issuing the following news release to clarify his beneficial ownership in Q-Gold Inc. (the “Issuer”) for which updated SEDI filing reports have been submitted.

Mr. Bharti beneficially owns 11,753,526 Q-Gold Shares, 0 warrants and 2,000,000 options, representing approximately 7.14% of the outstanding Q-Gold Shares on a non-diluted basis and 8.36% on a partially-diluted basis. This includes ownership of securities executed through the accounts of Forbes & Manhattan Inc., 2437357 Ontario Inc. and 2051580 Ontario Inc., which Mr. Bharti has beneficial ownership and trading authority over.

The Acquiror acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. It may acquire additional securities of the Issuer in the future or may dispose of securities of the Issuer.

For more information, or for a copy of the report filed under applicable securities laws by the Acquiror in connection with the transactions referred to in this press release, please contact the Acquiror at 416 861 5933.

The address of the Acquiror is

Stan Bharti

198 Davenport Road

Toronto, Ontario

M5R 1J2