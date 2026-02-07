Cross-Border Families Warned of Potentially Adverse U.S. Compliance Implications and Taxation of Family Trusts

Toronto, ON, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross-border estate plans created decades ago can trigger severe legal and financial consequences, especially when a Canadian family trust beneficiary becomes a U.S. citizen or resident.

For Canadian families in particular, trusts that were designed under Canadian law can trigger complex U.S. tax and reporting obligations once a beneficiary establishes U.S. tax residency. Understanding how U.S. tax law classifies and taxes these trusts is essential to avoiding punitive outcomes and preserving family wealth.

When a Trust Becomes a U.S. Tax Issue

A trust does not need U.S. assets, U.S. trustees, or U.S. administration to fall under U.S. tax scrutiny. U.S. tax law looks closely at the residency and citizenship of beneficiaries.

A trust that functioned smoothly for years as a Canadian family trust can become subject to U.S. rules simply because a child or grandchild relocates to the United States for employment or education. This shift can occur without any change to the trust deed, leaving families unprepared for the resulting compliance burden.

Determining Whether a Trust Is Foreign

For U.S. tax purposes, a trust is considered foreign if it fails either of two tests:

Court test: A U.S. court must be able to exercise primary supervision over the trust’s administration.

A U.S. court must be able to exercise primary supervision over the trust’s administration. Control test: U.S. persons must control all substantial trust decisions.

Most Canadian trusts with Canadian trustees fail at least one of these tests and are therefore classified as “foreign.” Once that happens, distributions to U.S. beneficiaries trigger specialized tax treatment and extensive reporting requirements.

Grantor vs. Non-Grantor Trusts

After establishing that a trust is foreign, the next step is determining whether it is a grantor or non-grantor trust.

A foreign grantor trust exists when the settlor retains certain powers or economic interests. In these cases, income is taxed to the settlor, while distributions to U.S. beneficiaries are generally not taxable during the settlor’s lifetime.

exists when the settlor retains certain powers or economic interests. In these cases, income is taxed to the settlor, while distributions to U.S. beneficiaries are generally not taxable during the settlor’s lifetime. A foreign non-grantor trust (FNGT) is treated as a separate taxpayer. U.S. beneficiaries are taxed on distributions they receive, often at unfavorable rates.

Many Canadian family trusts fall into the foreign non-grantor category under U.S. law, creating unexpected tax exposure and potential financial loss for U.S.-resident beneficiaries.

The Throwback Rules and Accumulated Income

Foreign non-grantor trusts are subject to the U.S. throwback regime, designed to prevent tax deferral through offshore accumulation.

Current-year income (DNI): Taxed to U.S. beneficiaries as ordinary income.

Taxed to U.S. beneficiaries as ordinary income. Accumulated income (UNI): Taxed as ordinary income and subject to an additional interest charge calculated retroactively.

The interest component can significantly increase the effective tax rate. In some cases, the combined tax and interest can approach or even exceed the amount distributed, making unmanaged accumulation extraordinarily expensive.

Managing Distributions and Compliance

Avoiding punitive tax outcomes requires active coordination between trustees and U.S. tax professionals. Common mitigation strategies include:

Limiting distributions to current-year distributable net income.

Avoiding long-term income accumulation within the trust.

Creating separate trust shares for U.S. and non-U.S. beneficiaries.

Ensuring accurate annual trust accounting and beneficiary reporting.

U.S. beneficiaries of foreign trusts face extensive reporting obligations, including Forms 3520, 3520-A, 8938, and FBAR filings. Penalties for incorrect or late filings can be severe, often calculated as a percentage of trust distributions.

A Common Canadian Scenario

Consider a Canadian family trust established years earlier with no U.S. connections. When a beneficiary later becomes a U.S. resident, even routine distributions must be reported to the IRS. If the trust has accumulated income and proper records are unavailable, the beneficiary may be subject to throwback taxation and interest charges, transforming a routine inheritance into a significant tax liability.

Key Takeaways

A trust can become subject to U.S. tax rules solely because a beneficiary becomes a U.S. resident.

Most Canadian trusts with non-U.S. trustees are classified as foreign under U.S. law.

Foreign non-grantor trusts pose the greatest risk for U.S. beneficiaries.

Accumulated income can trigger punitive throwback taxation.

Careful distribution planning and annual coordination are crucial.

Pre-immigration planning can significantly reduce future exposure.

What This Means for You

Families with trusts should periodically reassess their estate structures as family members relocate internationally. A trust that functions efficiently under Canadian law may carry unintended U.S. tax consequences once a beneficiary becomes a U.S. taxpayer. Proactive planning, disciplined distribution management, and coordinated reporting help preserve wealth and reduce compliance risk across borders.

About Cardinal Point Wealth Management

Cardinal Point Wealth Management provides integrated financial, tax, and estate planning services for clients with assets and family connections in both Canada and the United States. The firm specializes in cross-border wealth management and Canada–U.S. tax planning, serving as a trusted cross-border financial advisor for globally mobile individuals and families. Its multidisciplinary team assists clients in navigating complex trust, tax, and compliance matters with clarity, accuracy, and a long-term perspective.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.





