Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2025 Final Annual Capital Gains Distributions for Corporate Class Funds

 | Source: Purpose Investments Inc. Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp., Big Banc Split Corp., and Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF Funds (collectively, the “Funds”) for the 2025 tax year. The distributions represent capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.

Details of the per-share distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Fund Corp.

Fund NameTicker SymbolExchangeFinal Annual
Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share		NAV Per
 Share (as
of Feb 5,
2026)		Final
Annual
Capital Gain
Distribution
(% of Feb 5,
2026 NAV)		Distribution
Type
(Cash or
Notional)
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF SharesPBDTSX$ 0.0984$ 16.520.60%Notional Distribution
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF SharesPINTSX$ 0.0500$ 19.550.26%Notional Distribution
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF SharesPDFTSX$ 1.0161$ 39.822.55%Notional Distribution
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - ETF SharesPHETSX$ 6.2513$ 39.6515.77%Notional Distribution
Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund (Non-Currency Hedged) - ETF Shares (non-currency hedged)PHE.BTSX$ 4.4382$ 44.629.95%Notional Distribution
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund - ETF SharesPRATSX$ 0.2705$ 35.420.76%Notional Distribution
Purpose Best Ideas Fund - ETF SharesPBITSX$ 3.7806$ 48.187.85%Notional Distribution
Purpose Best Ideas Fund (Non-Currency Hedged) - ETF Shares (Non-Currency Hedged)PBI.BTSX$ 6.1622$ 62.309.89%Notional Distribution
Purpose International Enhanced Equity Income Fund (formerly, Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund) - ETF SharesPHWTSX$ 1.0057$ 21.494.68%Notional Distribution
Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF SharesPYFTSX$ 0.0141$ 16.510.09%Notional Distribution
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF SharesBNCTSX$ 1.8177$ 34.805.22%Notional Distribution
Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF SharesPRPTSX$ 0.1836$ 20.460.90%Notional Distribution
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF SharesPDIVTSX$ 0.1032$ 9.441.09%Notional Distribution
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF SharesRDECboe Canada$ 0.9600$ 34.052.82%Cash Distribution
Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund - ETF SharesRTACboe Canada$ 1.2800$ 33.653.80%Cash Distribution
Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund - ETF SharesRTTCboe Canada$ 1.6100$ 25.546.30%Cash Distribution
AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SharesYAMDCboe Canada$ 4.0291$ 20.7119.46%Notional Distribution
META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SharesYMETCboe Canada$ 0.9659$ 19.684.91%Notional Distribution
Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SharesYCSTCboe Canada$ 0.0834$ 16.920.49%Notional Distribution
Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SharesYNETCboe Canada$ 0.8653$ 13.036.64%Notional Distribution
Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SharesYPLTCboe Canada$ 2.5379$ 18.6813.59%Notional Distribution
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SharesYUNHCboe Canada$ 0.1289$ 7.511.72%Notional Distribution
Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SharesYAVGCboe Canada$ 3.5295$ 24.8214.22%Notional Distribution
Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SharesYCONCboe Canada$ 0.3964$ 6.316.28%Notional Distribution
TD (TD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SharesTDYCboe Canada$ 0.2667$ 12.492.14%Notional Distribution
RBC (RBC) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SharesRBCYCboe Canada$ 0.1500$ 11.961.25%Notional Distribution
Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SharesSHPYCboe Canada$ 0.0889$ 6.901.29%Notional Distribution
Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SharesCNQYCboe Canada$ 0.0267$ 11.960.22%Notional Distribution
Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SharesBNSYCboe Canada$ 0.3429$ 12.912.66%Notional Distribution
Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SharesATDYCboe Canada$ 0.1334$ 10.581.26%Notional Distribution
Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SharesBNYCboe Canada$ 0.0223$ 9.890.23%Notional Distribution


ETF Series shareholders of record for Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund (RTA), Purpose Core Equity Income Fund (RDE), and Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund (RTT) on February 13, 2026 will receive the 2025 annual distributions paid in cash on February 19, 2026.

Notional distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. Funds listed in the table above will be processed on February 9, 2026.

Big Banc Split Corp.

Fund NameTicker
Symbol		ExchangeFinal Annual
Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share		NAV Per
Share (as
of Feb 5,
2026)		Final
Annual
Capital Gain
Distribution
(% of Feb 5,
2026 NAV)		Distribution
Type
(Cash or
Notional)
Big Banc Split Corp. – Class A SharesBNKTSX$ 3.1958$ 17.4018.37%Notional
Distribution


Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF

Fund NameTicker
Symbol		ExchangeFinal Annual
Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share		NAV Per
Share (as
of Feb 5,
2026)		Final
Annual
Capital Gain
Distribution
(% of Feb 5,
2026 NAV)		Distribution
Type
(Cash or
Notional)
Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF – ETF SharesETHC.BCboe Canada$ 0.1375$ 3.453.98%Notional
Distribution


Notional distributions for Big Banc Split Corp. and Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF listed in the tables above will be processed on February 9, 2026.

Notional and cash distributions for Purpose Fund Corp., Big Banc Split Corp., and Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF Funds listed above are applicable for the 2026 tax year. With a notional distribution, the shares issued from the distribution are immediately consolidated with the shares held prior to the distribution. The number of shares held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of shares held before the distribution.

Actual breakdown of taxable amounts of notional and cash distributions for the 2026 tax year, including tax factor allocations, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $29 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.


Recommended Reading