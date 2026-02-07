Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2025 Final Annual Capital Gains Distributions for Corporate Class Funds

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp., Big Banc Split Corp., and Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF Funds (collectively, the “Funds”) for the 2025 tax year. The distributions represent capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.

Details of the per-share distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Fund Corp.

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Exchange Final Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Share NAV Per

Share (as

of Feb 5,

2026) Final

Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution

(% of Feb 5,

2026 NAV) Distribution

Type

(Cash or

Notional) Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Shares PBD TSX $ 0.0984 $ 16.52 0.60% Notional Distribution Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Shares PIN TSX $ 0.0500 $ 19.55 0.26% Notional Distribution Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Shares PDF TSX $ 1.0161 $ 39.82 2.55% Notional Distribution Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - ETF Shares PHE TSX $ 6.2513 $ 39.65 15.77% Notional Distribution Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund (Non-Currency Hedged) - ETF Shares (non-currency hedged) PHE.B TSX $ 4.4382 $ 44.62 9.95% Notional Distribution Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund - ETF Shares PRA TSX $ 0.2705 $ 35.42 0.76% Notional Distribution Purpose Best Ideas Fund - ETF Shares PBI TSX $ 3.7806 $ 48.18 7.85% Notional Distribution Purpose Best Ideas Fund (Non-Currency Hedged) - ETF Shares (Non-Currency Hedged) PBI.B TSX $ 6.1622 $ 62.30 9.89% Notional Distribution Purpose International Enhanced Equity Income Fund (formerly, Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund) - ETF Shares PHW TSX $ 1.0057 $ 21.49 4.68% Notional Distribution Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF Shares PYF TSX $ 0.0141 $ 16.51 0.09% Notional Distribution Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF Shares BNC TSX $ 1.8177 $ 34.80 5.22% Notional Distribution Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF Shares PRP TSX $ 0.1836 $ 20.46 0.90% Notional Distribution Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF Shares PDIV TSX $ 0.1032 $ 9.44 1.09% Notional Distribution Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF Shares RDE Cboe Canada $ 0.9600 $ 34.05 2.82% Cash Distribution Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund - ETF Shares RTA Cboe Canada $ 1.2800 $ 33.65 3.80% Cash Distribution Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund - ETF Shares RTT Cboe Canada $ 1.6100 $ 25.54 6.30% Cash Distribution AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares YAMD Cboe Canada $ 4.0291 $ 20.71 19.46% Notional Distribution META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares YMET Cboe Canada $ 0.9659 $ 19.68 4.91% Notional Distribution Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares YCST Cboe Canada $ 0.0834 $ 16.92 0.49% Notional Distribution Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares YNET Cboe Canada $ 0.8653 $ 13.03 6.64% Notional Distribution Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares YPLT Cboe Canada $ 2.5379 $ 18.68 13.59% Notional Distribution UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares YUNH Cboe Canada $ 0.1289 $ 7.51 1.72% Notional Distribution Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares YAVG Cboe Canada $ 3.5295 $ 24.82 14.22% Notional Distribution Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares YCON Cboe Canada $ 0.3964 $ 6.31 6.28% Notional Distribution TD (TD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares TDY Cboe Canada $ 0.2667 $ 12.49 2.14% Notional Distribution RBC (RBC) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares RBCY Cboe Canada $ 0.1500 $ 11.96 1.25% Notional Distribution Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares SHPY Cboe Canada $ 0.0889 $ 6.90 1.29% Notional Distribution Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares CNQY Cboe Canada $ 0.0267 $ 11.96 0.22% Notional Distribution Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares BNSY Cboe Canada $ 0.3429 $ 12.91 2.66% Notional Distribution Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Shares ATDY Cboe Canada $ 0.1334 $ 10.58 1.26% Notional Distribution Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Shares BNY Cboe Canada $ 0.0223 $ 9.89 0.23% Notional Distribution



ETF Series shareholders of record for Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund (RTA), Purpose Core Equity Income Fund (RDE), and Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund (RTT) on February 13, 2026 will receive the 2025 annual distributions paid in cash on February 19, 2026.

Notional distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. Funds listed in the table above will be processed on February 9, 2026.

Big Banc Split Corp.

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Exchange Final Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Share NAV Per

Share (as

of Feb 5,

2026) Final

Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution

(% of Feb 5,

2026 NAV) Distribution

Type

(Cash or

Notional) Big Banc Split Corp. – Class A Shares BNK TSX $ 3.1958 $ 17.40 18.37% Notional

Distribution



Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Exchange Final Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Share NAV Per

Share (as

of Feb 5,

2026) Final

Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution

(% of Feb 5,

2026 NAV) Distribution

Type

(Cash or

Notional) Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF – ETF Shares ETHC.B Cboe Canada $ 0.1375 $ 3.45 3.98% Notional

Distribution



Notional distributions for Big Banc Split Corp. and Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF listed in the tables above will be processed on February 9, 2026.

Notional and cash distributions for Purpose Fund Corp., Big Banc Split Corp., and Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF Funds listed above are applicable for the 2026 tax year. With a notional distribution, the shares issued from the distribution are immediately consolidated with the shares held prior to the distribution. The number of shares held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of shares held before the distribution.



Actual breakdown of taxable amounts of notional and cash distributions for the 2026 tax year, including tax factor allocations, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $29 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

