Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2025 Final Annual Capital Gains Distributions for Corporate Class Funds

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp., Big Banc Split Corp., and Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF Funds (collectively, the “Funds”) for the 2025 tax year. The distributions represent capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.
Details of the per-share distribution amounts are as follows:
Purpose Fund Corp.
|Fund Name
|Ticker Symbol
|Exchange
|Final Annual
Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share
|NAV Per
Share (as
of Feb 5,
2026)
|Final
Annual
Capital Gain
Distribution
(% of Feb 5,
2026 NAV)
|Distribution
Type
(Cash or
Notional)
|Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Shares
|PBD
|TSX
|$ 0.0984
|$ 16.52
|0.60%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Shares
|PIN
|TSX
|$ 0.0500
|$ 19.55
|0.26%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Shares
|TSX
|$ 1.0161
|$ 39.82
|2.55%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund - ETF Shares
|PHE
|TSX
|$ 6.2513
|$ 39.65
|15.77%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund (Non-Currency Hedged) - ETF Shares (non-currency hedged)
|PHE.B
|TSX
|$ 4.4382
|$ 44.62
|9.95%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund - ETF Shares
|PRA
|TSX
|$ 0.2705
|$ 35.42
|0.76%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Best Ideas Fund - ETF Shares
|PBI
|TSX
|$ 3.7806
|$ 48.18
|7.85%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Best Ideas Fund (Non-Currency Hedged) - ETF Shares (Non-Currency Hedged)
|PBI.B
|TSX
|$ 6.1622
|$ 62.30
|9.89%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose International Enhanced Equity Income Fund (formerly, Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund) - ETF Shares
|PHW
|TSX
|$ 1.0057
|$ 21.49
|4.68%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF Shares
|PYF
|TSX
|$ 0.0141
|$ 16.51
|0.09%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF Shares
|BNC
|TSX
|$ 1.8177
|$ 34.80
|5.22%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF Shares
|PRP
|TSX
|$ 0.1836
|$ 20.46
|0.90%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF Shares
|PDIV
|TSX
|$ 0.1032
|$ 9.44
|1.09%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF Shares
|RDE
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.9600
|$ 34.05
|2.82%
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund - ETF Shares
|RTA
|Cboe Canada
|$ 1.2800
|$ 33.65
|3.80%
|Cash Distribution
|Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund - ETF Shares
|RTT
|Cboe Canada
|$ 1.6100
|$ 25.54
|6.30%
|Cash Distribution
|AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares
|YAMD
|Cboe Canada
|$ 4.0291
|$ 20.71
|19.46%
|Notional Distribution
|META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares
|YMET
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.9659
|$ 19.68
|4.91%
|Notional Distribution
|Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares
|YCST
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.0834
|$ 16.92
|0.49%
|Notional Distribution
|Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares
|YNET
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.8653
|$ 13.03
|6.64%
|Notional Distribution
|Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares
|YPLT
|Cboe Canada
|$ 2.5379
|$ 18.68
|13.59%
|Notional Distribution
|UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares
|YUNH
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.1289
|$ 7.51
|1.72%
|Notional Distribution
|Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares
|YAVG
|Cboe Canada
|$ 3.5295
|$ 24.82
|14.22%
|Notional Distribution
|Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares
|YCON
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.3964
|$ 6.31
|6.28%
|Notional Distribution
|TD (TD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares
|TDY
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.2667
|$ 12.49
|2.14%
|Notional Distribution
|RBC (RBC) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares
|RBCY
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.1500
|$ 11.96
|1.25%
|Notional Distribution
|Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares
|SHPY
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.0889
|$ 6.90
|1.29%
|Notional Distribution
|Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares
|CNQY
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.0267
|$ 11.96
|0.22%
|Notional Distribution
|Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Shares
|BNSY
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.3429
|$ 12.91
|2.66%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Shares
|ATDY
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.1334
|$ 10.58
|1.26%
|Notional Distribution
|Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF - ETF Shares
|BNY
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.0223
|$ 9.89
|0.23%
|Notional Distribution
ETF Series shareholders of record for Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund (RTA), Purpose Core Equity Income Fund (RDE), and Purpose Tactical Thematic Fund (RTT) on February 13, 2026 will receive the 2025 annual distributions paid in cash on February 19, 2026.
Notional distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. Funds listed in the table above will be processed on February 9, 2026.
Big Banc Split Corp.
|Fund Name
|Ticker
Symbol
|Exchange
|Final Annual
Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share
|NAV Per
Share (as
of Feb 5,
2026)
|Final
Annual
Capital Gain
Distribution
(% of Feb 5,
2026 NAV)
|Distribution
Type
(Cash or
Notional)
|Big Banc Split Corp. – Class A Shares
|BNK
|TSX
|$ 3.1958
|$ 17.40
|18.37%
|Notional
Distribution
Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF
|Fund Name
|Ticker
Symbol
|Exchange
|Final Annual
Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share
|NAV Per
Share (as
of Feb 5,
2026)
|Final
Annual
Capital Gain
Distribution
(% of Feb 5,
2026 NAV)
|Distribution
Type
(Cash or
Notional)
|Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF – ETF Shares
|ETHC.B
|Cboe Canada
|$ 0.1375
|$ 3.45
|3.98%
|Notional
Distribution
Notional distributions for Big Banc Split Corp. and Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF listed in the tables above will be processed on February 9, 2026.
Notional and cash distributions for Purpose Fund Corp., Big Banc Split Corp., and Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF Funds listed above are applicable for the 2026 tax year. With a notional distribution, the shares issued from the distribution are immediately consolidated with the shares held prior to the distribution. The number of shares held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of shares held before the distribution.
Actual breakdown of taxable amounts of notional and cash distributions for the 2026 tax year, including tax factor allocations, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2027.
About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $29 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.