Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hub Group, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Hub Group, Inc. (“Hub Group”) common stock (NASDQ: HUBG).

Hub Group provides transportation and logistics management solutions and in 2025 it had revenues of $3.7 billion.

After the market closed on February 5, 2026, Hub Group announced preliminary fourth quarter and full year results. HUBG also disclosed it was restating its financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 “due to an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable.” The press release said “The total amount of the reduction to accounts payable and purchased transportation costs related to this issue that was recorded during these periods is $77 million.”

On that news, Hub Group’s stock price fell $9.37 per share to $41.96 on February 6, 2026, down 18.3% on very heavy volume.

Investors who suffered losses trading in Hub Group common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or asavett@wolfpopper.com.

