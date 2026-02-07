Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. to Host Investor & Analyst Webinar on February 19, 2026 at 10 AM ET

MIAMI, FL , Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: EMAT) (“EM&T”) a company focused on producing a secure, reliable, and vertically integrated global supply chain for critical minerals and materials, today announced it will host an Investor & Analyst Webinar on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10 a.m. ET.

EM&T produces rare earth oxides, metals, alloys, permanent magnets, battery metals, battery-grade sulfates, carbonates, and precursor cathode active materials (pCAM) with operations in the United States and the Republic of Korea. EM&T’s immediate objective is to replicate and scale its existing commercial operations into a fully-integrated U.S. industrial campus. EM&T operates the only known vertically stacked critical materials supply chain spanning from end-of-life electronics and batteries and high-grade concentrates to finished products saleable directly to OEMs. Phase I of EM&T’s planned U.S. industrial campus is intended to establish the largest hydrometallurgical facility in the Western Hemisphere.

The webinar will include a formal presentation from senior management followed by a question-and-answer session. The webinar will be held on Thursday, February 19, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET.

To register for this webinar, please use:

https://www.virtualmeetingportal.com/evolution-metals/2026/feb

Additionally, for those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recording will be available at:

https://evolution-metals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EM&T’s plans, objectives, expectations, projections, strategies, anticipated production capacity, expansion plans, and financing activities. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans and goals, competitive strengths and expansion and growth of our business. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future, and include risks related to changes in our operations; uncertainties concerning estimates; industry-related risks; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors and consultants. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of EM&T and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, those results, performance or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance or achievements in later periods. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of those statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments unless required by law. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to execution, financing, regulatory approvals, and market conditions. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact EM&T’s expectations and projections can be found in filings it makes with the SEC, including the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by WTMA and EM&T with the SEC on August 11, 2025, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by EM&T. SEC filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Judith McGarry

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp.

investor.relations@evolution-metals.com





Cody Slach, Georg Venturatos

Gateway Group

EMAT@gateway-grp.com