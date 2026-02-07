REMINDER -- Aeroméxico Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Financial Results

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroméxico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AERO & BMV: AERO) (“Aeroméxico”) will hold a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 07:00 a.m. Mexico City Time (08:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results.

During the call, management will review the company’s operating and financial performance for the period, highlighting key business drivers, recent developments, and strategic initiatives that shaped Aeroméxico’s results throughout 2025. The event will also include a Q&A session for investors and analysts.

A live webcast of this event will be available at https://ir.aeromexico.com/ and an online replay will be available shortly after the webcast is complete.

The company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings results will be released after the market closes on Monday, February 16, 2026.

About Grupo Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and in the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico’s global airline, operates primarily out of Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network extends across Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Aeroméxico’s current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding member of SkyTeam, an alliance celebrating 25 years and offering connectivity across more than 145 countries through its 18 partner airlines.