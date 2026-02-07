Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Masonite International Corporation, Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to the Lead Masonite Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that sellers of Masonite International Corporation common stock between June 5, 2023 and February 8, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until April 7, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Masonite class action lawsuit. Captioned Central Illinois Carpenters Health & Welfare Trust Fund v. Masonite International Corporation, No. 26-cv-01052 (S.D.N.Y.), the Masonite class action lawsuit charges Masonite and certain of Masonite’s former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Masonite is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the residential and non-residential building construction markets’ new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors. Since May 2024, Masonite operates as Owens Corning’s Doors business unit after being acquired by Owens Corning.

The Masonite class action lawsuit alleges that at the time that Masonite was repurchasing Masonite stock throughout the Class Period, defendants knew that Masonite had received multiple formal acquisition offers from Owens Corning to purchase all outstanding shares of Masonite common stock at prices significantly above the then-current market prices of Masonite common stock, and therefore significantly above the prices at which Masonite was repurchasing Masonite common stock from unsuspecting class members. Thus, Masonite had an obligation to disclose that it had received these formal acquisition offers from Owens Corning or abstain from purchasing Masonite stock from unsuspecting investors, according to the Masonite shareholder class action lawsuit.

The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud. You can view a copy of the complaint by clicking here.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who sold Masonite common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Masonite class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Masonite investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Masonite shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Masonite class action lawsuit.

