LINK FOREX Accelerates Global Expansion in 2026, Reshaping How Retail Investors Participate in Global Markets with Technology

London, United Kingdom, Feb. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entering 2026, LINK FOREX announced a new phase in its globalization strategy. The company is moving from "covering multiple markets" to "deeply localized services," simultaneously advancing trading channels, strategy execution, and regional support systems to improve the efficiency and feasibility of retail investors participating in global stock markets across different regions.





In January 2025, LINK FOREX and its partner FOREX FUSION officially established a stock trading channel and jointly launched a localized service system for the Latin American market. This marks the first time LINK FOREX has fully integrated its strategy analysis, trade execution, and user support service chain within a single region.

LINK FOREX stated that its technology team is currently continuously upgrading its cross-market data model optimization, regional volatility adaptation, and execution efficiency and risk control parameter localization, laying the foundation for the next phase of international user growth. This move signifies that LINK FOREX's globalization has moved beyond simply "usable" to "truly user-friendly."

Let's rewind to January 2020. While the global market was still caught up in the ingrained belief that the era of low interest rates would continue for a long time, LINK FOREX LTD completed its registration in the UK. The founding team made a prediction that, while not popular at the time, was remarkably forward-thinking: the future market wouldn't lack information; what would be truly scarce were "professional tools that ordinary people could understand and implement."

In the traditional financial system, institutions possess advantages in models, data, and systems, while retail investors often rely solely on fragmented information and emotional judgment. From its inception, LINK FOREX chose to stand on the side of retail investors—not promising higher returns, but attempting to solve a more fundamental problem: how to enable ordinary investors to use near-institutional-level analytical capabilities?

In 2021, when the model first truly "ran," this judgment was quickly translated into a technological roadmap. After more than a year of data accumulation and model iteration, in March 2021, LINK FOREX officially launched its self-developed AI stock analysis model. The platform began to systematically help users understand, through algorithms and strategy frameworks: what is the market pricing? Where does the risk come from? Under what conditions is a strategy feasible?





The model was subsequently expanded to cover US stocks, European stocks, and index strategies. For many users, this was the first time they realized that stock analysis could be a structured, logical system engineering project, rather than decision-making based on intuition.

As the technology was gradually validated, LINK FOREX's user base grew rapidly. As of July 2022, the platform had over 30,000 registered users.

At the same time, a real problem gradually emerged: even with the tools, retail investors were still "fighting alone." LINK FOREX introduced a trading collaboration mechanism at this stage, reducing the uncertainty of individual decision-making through strategy consensus and information synchronization. This was not merely a functional upgrade, but a shift in trading philosophy: in a highly complex market, discipline, collaboration, and structured execution are becoming the most scarce capabilities for retail investors.

If the accumulation of the previous years was laying the foundation, then 2023 was a crucial strategic milestone for LINK FOREX.

In November 2023, LINK FOREX officially entered the US stock market and established a US stock data analysis team led by David Whitcombe. The team focuses on building a long-term reusable quantitative research system and practical strategy framework, rather than short-term market judgments. With this, LINK FOREX completed a significant leap from a "technology platform" to a research-driven strategy system.





Looking back at LINK FOREX's development path, there has been no aggressive expansion or chasing short-term trends:

Starting in the UK, to the implementation of AI models From single-point tools to collaborative mechanisms From a technology platform to research-driven And then to the substantial advancement of global localization services in 2026

LINK FOREX has consistently been doing the same thing: using technology to gradually hand over capabilities that were originally only available to institutions to ordinary investors. In LINK FOREX's view, the future of financial markets is not just about faster trading speeds, but about more people understanding risk, executing strategies, and building long-term capabilities in global markets.



