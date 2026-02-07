Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Investors With Large Losses to Contact the Firm Before March 24th

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Beyond Meat (BYND) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Beyond Meat securities between February 27, 2025 and November 11, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BYND) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Beyond Meat securities between February 27, 2025 and November 11, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 24, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Beyond Meat's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) the book value of certain of Beyond Meat’s long-lived assets exceeded their fair value, making it highly likely that the Company would be required to record a material, non-cash impairment charge; and (ii) the foregoing was likely to impair Beyond Meat’s ability to timely file its periodic filings with the SEC.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Beyond Meat shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



