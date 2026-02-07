In HelloNation, Family Medicine Expert Laura Nicole Stallings of Maumelle, AR, Breaks Down Hormone Replacement Therapy for Menopause

MAUMELLE, Ark., Feb. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What role can hormone replacement therapy play in easing the transition through menopause? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Family Medicine Expert Laura Nicole Stallings of Maumelle, AR. The article provides an overview of how hormone therapy can relieve symptoms, protect long-term health, and help women manage the hormonal changes of perimenopause and menopause.

The article outlines how hormone replacement therapy (HRT) supports women through the physical and emotional shifts tied to declining hormone levels. The HelloNation piece highlights that symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, and disrupted sleep can vary widely in severity. With guidance from a qualified provider, HRT can improve daily functioning and help restore hormonal balance during this phase of life.

The HelloNation article explains that bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) is a common approach to treatment. These hormones are designed to closely match those naturally made by the body. Estrogen, progesterone, and sometimes testosterone are used in combinations customized for each patient. According to the article, BHRT can be delivered through pills, creams, patches, injections, or implanted pellets.

Family Medicine Expert Laura Nicole Stallings shares in the article that the benefits of BHRT go beyond symptom relief. Many women report better sleep, more energy, and fewer mood changes. On a medical level, the article explains that estrogen helps protect bone density, lowering the risk of osteoporosis. Hormonal balance also plays a role in heart health and may help reduce the risk of some chronic conditions.

The HelloNation piece emphasizes that hormone replacement therapy is not the same for every woman. It explains that timing and dosage are important factors. Starting BHRT closer to the onset of menopause tends to offer more benefits. Regular lab tests and ongoing communication with a health care provider are essential to ensure safe and effective treatment.

The article also addresses common concerns about hormone therapy. Past studies raised questions about risks such as breast cancer or heart disease. According to the article, newer research shows that risks depend on factors such as the type of hormone used, the delivery method, and an individual's health history. This underscores the need for a personalized plan under medical supervision.

The HelloNation article also covers lifestyle habits that can support hormone therapy. Stallings emphasizes that healthy eating, reduced intake of sugar and salt, and regular exercise improve outcomes. Strength training can help maintain bone health, while maintaining a healthy weight can reduce the risk of chronic disease. These habits work together with BHRT to improve quality of life and long-term wellness.

The article closes by stressing that hormone replacement therapy is about achieving balance—not only in hormone levels but in overall health. When combined with lifestyle changes and proper monitoring, BHRT can ease the effects of menopause and protect long-term health.

Understanding Hormone Replacement Therapy features insights from Laura Nicole Stallings, a Family Medicine Expert in Maumelle, AR, on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/995f2bc9-1665-4339-ac17-247b9c52b9b9