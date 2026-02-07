New York CEO Dan Herbatschek of Ramsey Theory Capital Delivers New Real-Time Governance for Enterprise AI Systems as AI Safety Laws Accelerate

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York CEO Dan Herbatschek of Ramsey Theory Capital today announced expanded AI governance capabilities designed to help enterprises respond to a rapidly evolving wave of U.S. state-level artificial intelligence safety and accountability laws, including New York’s newly enacted Responsible AI Safety and Evaluation (RAISE) Act. New York now aligns with California on Frontier AI Laws with the RAISE Act.

The RAISE Act represents one of the most comprehensive state frameworks to date, requiring organizations developing or deploying advanced AI systems to demonstrate transparency, risk awareness, and accountability throughout the AI lifecycle. With additional states advancing similar legislation, enterprises are now facing a fragmented and fast-moving regulatory environment that demands more than traditional, document-only compliance approaches.

Ramsey Theory Capital’s enhanced governance solutions address this challenge by embedding compliance, risk analytics, and documentation directly into how AI systems are designed, deployed, and operated—enabling organizations to meet new legal obligations without slowing innovation.

“State-level AI regulation is moving faster than most enterprises anticipated, and the compliance burden is no longer theoretical—it’s operational,” said Dan Herbatschek, CEO at Ramsey Theory Capital. “The RAISE Act signals a broader shift toward enforceable AI accountability. Enterprises need governance intelligence that operates in real time, not static reports created after the fact.”

From Policy to Practice: Operationalizing AI Compliance

Unlike traditional governance models that rely on manual documentation and periodic reviews, Ramsey Theory Capital enables organizations to operationalize AI compliance across the full lifecycle of their AI systems—from development and testing to deployment and ongoing monitoring.

Key capabilities include:

AI lifecycle visibility across models, data pipelines, and vendors

Risk classification and analytics aligned to emerging AI safety laws

Automated documentation to support audits, disclosures, and regulatory inquiries

Ongoing monitoring for performance drift, misuse, and unintended outcomes





This approach allows enterprises to demonstrate continuous oversight and accountability—a core requirement of laws like the RAISE Act—while maintaining flexibility as regulations evolve.

Built for Regulated, High-Impact Environments

Ramsey Theory Capital’s governance solutions are purpose-built for organizations operating in regulated and high-impact industries such as healthcare, logistics, automotive, and field services, where AI systems increasingly influence safety, access, and critical business decisions.

As AI safety laws continue to emerge at the state level, Ramsey Theory Group positions itself as a strategic partner for enterprises seeking to balance regulatory compliance, innovation velocity, and long-term trust in AI-driven operations.

“The era of ‘build now, govern later’ is over,” added Herbatschek. “Enterprises that succeed with AI in the next decade will be the ones that treat governance as a core operating capability—not a regulatory checkbox.”

About Ramsey Theory Capital

Founded by CEO Dan Herbatschek, New York-based Ramsey Theory Capital, operating as Ramsey Theory Group, is a diversified technology company focused on building and scaling AI-driven platforms that power mission-critical enterprise operations. It has additional offices in Los Angeles and New Jersey. The firm delivers advanced artificial intelligence, data engineering, automation, and digital transformation solutions across healthcare, field service, logistics, automotive, and digital commerce markets.

Its portfolio includes Erdos Technologies, Erdos Digital, Erdos Tracks, Erdos Logistics, Erdos Medical, and Eunifi—each designed to help organizations move beyond experimentation to deploy AI at scale with measurable operational, financial, and customer-experience impact.

With a focus on practical AI adoption, governance-ready architecture, and real-world outcomes, Ramsey Theory Capital partners with organizations to modernize workflows, automate complex decision-making, and turn data into durable competitive advantage.

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413