INVESTOR NOTICE: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces purchasers or acquirers of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) common stock between August 3, 2023 and December 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until April 6, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Ultragenyx class action lawsuit. Captioned Bailey v. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., No. 26-cv-01097 (N.D. Cal.), the Ultragenyx class action lawsuit charges Ultragenyx and certain of Ultragenyx’ top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases.

The Ultragenyx class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the effects of setrusumab on patients with variable types of Osteogenesis Imperfecta (“OI”), while also minimizing risk that patients in Ultragenyx’ Phase III Orbit study would fail to achieve a statistically significant reduction in annualized fracture rate (“AFR”), such that the second interim analysis could be performed and presented to the investing public; and (ii) in truth, Ultragenyx’ optimism in the Phase III Orbit study’s results and interim analysis benchmark were misplaced because Ultragenyx failed to convey the risk associated with basing such threshold figures on Phase II results that had no placebo control group for appropriate comparison and thus had not ruled out that the reduction in AFR from that study could merely be triggered by an increased standard of care and the placebo effect of being provided a novel treatment.

The Ultragenyx class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 9, 2025, Ultragenyx revealed that the Phase III Orbit study failed to achieve statistical significance for the second interim analysis and that Phase III Orbit and Cosmic studies would now be “progressing toward final analysis.” On this news, the price of Ultragenyx stock fell more than 25%, according to the complaint.

Then, on December 29, 2025, Ultragenyx announced that both its Phase III Orbit and Cosmic Studies had not “achieved statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively.” Ultragenyx allegedly attributed the study failure to a “low fracture rate in the placebo group” of Orbit and a trend that fell shy of statistical significance in Cosmic. On this news, the price of Ultragenyx stock fell more than 42%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Ultragenyx common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Ultragenyx class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Ultragenyx investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Ultragenyx shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Ultragenyx class action lawsuit.

