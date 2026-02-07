UPDATE – Westwood One Presents NFL Super Bowl LX Game-Day Coverage

2026 Marks Westwood One’s 53 rd Super Bowl Broadcast





Kevin Harlan, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, Gene Steratore, and Laura Okmin Call the Action Live from Santa Clara





Scott Graham and Super Bowl Champion Ryan Harris Anchor Pregame, Halftime, and Postgame Coverage





Scott Graham and Ryan Harris to Interview NFL Commissioner Goodell During Pregame Show





Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. Host the All-New Westwood One Tailgate Show Outside Levi’s Stadium





Westwood One Will Broadcast the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show with Bad Bunny





NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (OTCQB: CMLS) Westwood One, one of America’s largest audio networks and the exclusive national audio broadcaster of the National Football League, will present comprehensive live coverage and play-by-play of Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026, when the AFC champion New England Patriots meet the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Super Bowl LX will be the 53rd time Westwood One will broadcast America’s biggest sporting event.

Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties for the Super Bowl for the 16th straight year, with Super Bowl XXXIV MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returning for the eighth consecutive year as lead analyst. Gene Steratore is back for his fifth year in the radio broadcast booth as rules analyst for this year’s Super Bowl, and Laura Okmin will patrol the sidelines for her sixth year.

Scott Graham and Super Bowl L champion Ryan Harris will host Westwood One’s pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage live from Levi's Stadium. During this year’s Super Bowl LX pregame show, Graham and Harris will interview NFL Commissioner Goodell on the state of the League, including plans for international expansion.

For the second year, Westwood One will also broadcast the Halftime Show featuring 3-time Grammy Award winning artist Bad Bunny.

For the first time, Westwood One will broadcast a pre-game show. Mike Golic, Sr. and Mike Golic, Jr. will host the Super Bowl LX Tailgate Show outside Levi’s Stadium.

Westwood One’s Complete Gameday Broadcast Schedule (all times in ET):

12:00pm Super Bowl Preview with Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, and Kurt Warner

1:00pm Super Bowl Insider with Scott Graham, Ryan Harris, and Ian Rapoport

2:00pm Super Bowl Tailgate Show with Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr.

4:00pm Super Sunday Pregame Show

5:00pm Super Bowl LX Game Broadcast

6:30pm Super Bowl LX Kickoff





Listeners can hear Westwood One’s Super Bowl LX coverage on approximately 600 terrestrial radio stations nationwide as well as on westwoodonesports.com, the Westwood One Sports app, SiriusXM, NFL+ and via the NFL App. The broadcast can also be heard worldwide via the American Forces Radio Network, which provides programming to America’s military forces. The network serves more than one million men and women in uniform, Department of Defense personnel, American Embassies and Consulates in more than 170 countries and territories as well as on more than 200 U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Military Sealift Command ships at sea. The NFL on Westwood One reaches more than 56 million listeners each season.

Announcer bios, a nationwide station finder, exclusive interviews, analysis, photos, and more at westwoodonesports.com.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; NCAA Football; The Masters; US Soccer; and other marquee sporting events. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports, Instagram at instagram.com/westwoodonesports, and X at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 395 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, US Soccer, AP News, and the Academy of Country Music Awards, across more than 7,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, a leading national audio network; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

