ThinkCareBelieve: Week 55 of the Trump 2.0 Administration

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article covering the 55th week of the second term of the Trump Administration. It covers the launch of President Trump's Trump Rx website where Americans will be able to get deep discounts for their medications based on Most Favored Nation pricing. Last week the site for the Trump Accounts went live. Also launched was a site for the new food pyramid and healthy eating guidelines called EAT REAL FOOD.

The article has details on the happenings this week and boy was it loaded with fireworks and fraud investigations. AG Pam Bondi announced the arrest of Benghazi Attack participant Zubayr Al-Bakoush (also spelled Zubayar Al-Bakoush), a 58-year-old Libyan accused of being a key participant/"armed coconspirator" in the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans. This brings much closure to our military and sets many things to rights, although it is only the beginning.

The article also has the creation of the U.S. Critical Mineral Reserve, nicknamed Project Vault. It will provide a stockpile of critical minerals to be used as a cushion for American businesses. VP Vance and Secretary Rubio held mineral talks about working collaboratively in a trading bloc among allies and partners to share resources for mutual economic security.

The Epstein Files has many European politicians resigning and the article has details on that. As sensitive information comes out about trafficking of children, remember to please take a stand for the protection and safety of our children. It is imperative that we speak out for the rights of our children to grow up in safe homes, schools and communities. ICE, U.S. Marshals and the rest of the Joint Task Force are arresting child predators and traffickers and breaking up trafficking rings while children are being saved. We must support them to continue their work to keep saving children.

In the article, 62% of Americans are saying they are seeing good things with their finances. Crime rates are down. America has the lowest m*rder rates since the 1900s. Good, solid hard work is being done so that Americans can thrive and prosper. Week 55 rang out an important message loud and clear- "America is taking off like a rocket and we are cleaning up the fraud and corruption and we are showing the world that we are taking our place as world leaders and we are setting the pace into the new Golden Age." President Trump attended the National Prayer Breakfast this week. The special breakfast where God is recognized and honored, and it was announced that there will be a National Day of Prayer on May 17, 2026.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

