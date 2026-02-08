FERMI, INC. (NASDAQ:FRMI) LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Fermi, Inc. Stockholders to Contact the Firm Before the Upcoming March 6th Deadline

If you purchased or acquired Fermi: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s October 2025 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between October 1, 2025 and December 11, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fermi, Inc. (“Fermi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FRMI) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fermi: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s October 2025 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between October 1, 2025 and December 11, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 6, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

What are the Allegation Details?

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Fermi’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) the Company overstated its tenant demand for its Project Matador campus; (2) the extent to which Project Matador would rely on a single tenant’s funding commitment to finance the construction of Project Matador; (3) there was a significant risk that that tenant would terminate its funding commitment; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



What are the Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fermi shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.