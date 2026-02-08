Msheireb Downtown Doha Emerges as GCC Winter Destination, Welcoming 5 Million Visitors

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Msheireb Downtown Doha has wrapped up its winter season as the premier destination for residents and tourists across the GCC, recording 5 million visits since November 2025 until the first week of February. The district has emerged as a go-to winter hub, presenting a mix of art, culture, sports, family entertainment, and community experiences under the theme “In Msheireb, there is a vibe for everyone.”

Residents and international visitors travelled to iconic spaces across the city, including Barahat Msheireb, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, and Msheireb Museums to participate in the scheduled activities.

A Magnet for Regional and International Travel

This winter, Msheireb Downtown Doha became the destination of choice for GCC residents and international travellers seeking an engaging urban experience. The district’s hotels achieved near-full occupancy rates above 95% throughout November, December, and January, with a significant year-on-year increase from 2024 to 2025. This surge was driven by a strong mix of GCC guests and international visitors, confirming Msheireb as one of Qatar’s most preferred locations.

Dr Hafiz Ali Abdulla, Senior Director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, stated:

“The close of this winter season is a key success for Msheireb Downtown Doha. By uniting sport, global artistry, and Qatari hospitality, we have shown that our district is a place where every visitor can find a connection. Our objective was to create a people-centric urban environment that celebrates our local identity. The extraordinary participation from across the GCC and beyond shows that Msheireb is the place to be during the winter months.”

Sporting Spirit and Family Play

The season gained momentum in early December to coincide with the excitement of the Arab Cup 2025. The Baraha Premium Fan Zone and Sikkat Wadi Msheireb served as key hubs for football fans, featuring live match screenings and interactive activities that captured the energy of the tournament through community gatherings.

Families also enjoyed Sahat Al Nakheel during the second year of Sweet Sikka, a dedicated Candy Zone with interactive games, while Barahat Msheireb hosted the fourth edition of Baraha Cinema, offering outdoor screenings under the winter sky.

National Celebrations and Creative Programming

Mid-December featured citywide activations for Qatar National Day, with interactive installations, live performances, and cultural experiences celebrating the nation’s heritage and unity. In January, the Baraha Musical Concert brought the Al Jazeera Orchestra and Choir to Barahat Msheireb for a two-day outdoor event, blending symphonic grandeur with a welcoming, community-focused atmosphere.

Msheireb Museums remained a centre for cultural engagement, welcoming over 70,000 visitors from November through early February. Highlights included the Identities of Perfection exhibition by the late Egyptian artist Hazem El Mestikawy, exploring the balance between architecture and geometry, the Positive Impact Leadership Summit, and a series of educational workshops.

Hosh Msheireb, located in the Company House Courtyard, proved especially popular, offering a boutique glamping experience with cabanas, fire pits, and warm beverages. Its dedicated reading corner became a favourite for families, hosting storytelling and literacy activities throughout January and creating a cosy, welcoming escape from the city’s bustle.

Art Basel Qatar: A Grand Winter Finale

The winter season concluded by hosting Art Basel Qatar, the fair’s first edition in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA). Presented by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and QC+, the event ran through 7 February across M7 and Doha Design District in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Featuring 87 international exhibitors and 84 artists, more than half from the MENASA region, the fair highlighted solo artist presentations in an open layout, providing an innovative way to experience contemporary art.

By hosting this landmark event, Msheireb Downtown Doha successfully bridged regional tradition and global contemporary art, closing the winter season as a leading creative and cultural destination in the Middle East.

