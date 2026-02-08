New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Demonstrates Working DeFi Infrastructure Ahead of Mainnet





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto market becomes increasingly selective, projects that can demonstrate real functionality before launch are standing out from the crowd. One such project is Mutuum Finance (MUTM ), a new DeFi platform that has moved beyond theory by delivering a live, testable lending and borrowing protocol ahead of its mainnet release. The development highlights Mutuum Finance’s focus on execution as it continues to build toward a full public launch.

What Is Mutuum Finance?

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol designed to enable users to lend, borrow, and manage liquidity in a transparent and non-custodial way. The platform allows users to earn yield on idle assets or unlock liquidity without selling their holdings, using overcollateralized lending and automated risk management mechanisms. By combining structured lending pools with direct peer-to-peer options, Mutuum Finance aims to support both conservative and higher-risk DeFi strategies within a single ecosystem.

Unlike many early-stage projects that remain conceptual during presale, Mutuum Finance has prioritized building functional infrastructure early, giving users and investors direct visibility into how the protocol is designed to operate.

Presale Performance and Token Allocation

Alongside product development, Mutuum Finance’s presale has shown steady progress. The project has raised over $20.43 million and attracted nearly 19,000 holders, reflecting growing participation across multiple presale phases.

The presale is structured around a fixed allocation of 1.82 billion MUTM tokens, with pricing increasing gradually as the project advances through development milestones. Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7, with the MUTM token priced at $0.04, compared to a confirmed $0.06 launch price. Since Phase 1, where the token was introduced at $0.01, the presale has followed a disciplined progression tied to execution rather than speculation, rewarding early participants while maintaining a clear pricing framework.

V1 Protocol Launch Showcases Working Infrastructure

A major milestone for Mutuum Finance has been the launch of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol on the Sepolia testnet. With the protocol now live, users can access the application and interact directly with its core DeFi mechanics in a simulated environment, using test assets rather than real funds.

The V1 protocol currently supports USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC, allowing users to explore realistic lending and borrowing scenarios. Users can mint and supply assets, which results in the creation of mtTokens that represent deposit positions and automatically accrue yield over time. Borrowing activity is recorded through debt tokens, which track both principal and interest accrual in real time, providing transparent on-chain accounting.

In addition to lending and borrowing, users can stake mtTokens to observe how the protocol’s reward mechanisms are designed to function. The platform also features automated risk management tools, including liquidation logic and health factor monitoring, which continuously assess the safety of borrowing positions.





A built-in portfolio interface allows users to view their supplied assets, borrowed positions, accrued interest, and overall risk metrics in one place. This visibility gives users a clear picture of how their positions evolve and how the protocol manages liquidity and collateral under different conditions.

Launching a live protocol ahead of mainnet is a meaningful step for any DeFi project. It allows users to test functionality firsthand, reduces uncertainty around execution, and provides a practical demonstration of how smart contracts behave in real-world conditions. For investors, this level of transparency can help differentiate projects that are actively building from those still in early conceptual stages.

Ongoing Development and Upcoming Updates

With the V1 framework now operational, the Mutuum Finance team has emphasized that its current focus is on refinement, optimization, and continued development as the project moves closer to mainnet. In a recent statement shared on X, the team confirmed :

“More features are already in the pipeline, with the next update planned for the coming weeks, as we build toward Mainnet.”

This development-first approach underscores the team’s commitment to iterative improvement and long-term sustainability.

As Mutuum Finance continues to refine its protocol and expand functionality, the combination of a live V1 release, steady presale participation, and an active development roadmap positions the project as one of the new DeFi platforms demonstrating tangible progress ahead of mainnet. With users already able to test core features and observe how the system operates, Mutuum Finance is laying the groundwork for its next phase as it prepares to transition from testnet to a full mainnet deployment.