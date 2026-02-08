Bravident Announces Adventure Matching Set for City-to-Trail Comfort for Owners and Dogs

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owning a dog brings many moments of joy. Everything from a casual walk around the city to escaping the hustle and bustle for a weekend trek through forest trails is better with that wagging tail leading the way. Plenty of owners want to match fashion with pets. To meet this demand, Bravident introduces the Adventure Matching Set, including a professional-grade outdoor jacket for humans and a matching waterproof dog jacket.

The latest design from Bravident ensures better pet comfort and dog-walking safety in a matching travel bundle that looks just as good on owners. The Adventure Matching Set ensures owners can take dogs anywhere they go, instead of leaving them looking sad in an SUV or back at the apartment.

Why Matching Pet & Owner Gear Matters

Urban hiking is on the rise as a way to reconnect with nature, improve emotional well-being, and share the outdoors with pets. The modern adventurer wants gear that ensures these moments don’t end in waterlogged fur or increased risk due to pets not being seen by other hikers and vehicles.

Bravident latched onto this resurgence in urban hiking, providing a human-and-dog-matching outfit that perfectly aligns with the company's mission to empower humans and pets to explore safely, sustainably, and stylishly.

“We wanted to bring fashion into the practical world of pet ownership,” says Creative Director of Bravident, Francisco Terra. “Our team got to work on creating professional-grade outdoor gear with urban minimalism so it resonates with pet owners and looks fantastic.”

Pioneering Outdoor Exploration with The Adventure Matching Set

The Bravident Adventure Matching Set, also known as the “Daily Walk Bundle,” is designed to be lightweight for everyday use. It includes both the DriftShell™ Human Outdoor Jacket and the DriftShell™ Dog Outdoor Jacket Waterproof.

With this engineered solution, pets get the same protection as owners. The matching dog and owner jackets are engineered for use around urban environments when out for coffee or daily walks, but are also strong enough to perform when hiking, camping, or exploring.

The DriftShell™ Human Outdoor Jacket

First in the Adventure Matching Set is the Human Outdoor Jacket. This is a fashionable covering perfect for those who want to move between fast-paced city life and occasional hikes in more wooded or rural areas with features such as:

A city to trail outdoor jacket with protective waterproofing up to 15,000 mmH 2 O to stay dry in heavy rain, snow, and other winter weather.

O to stay dry in heavy rain, snow, and other winter weather. A 10,000 g/m²/24h breathability system that ensures humans remain comfortable on longer pet walks or when traveling to new destinations.

Sustainable pet apparel that matches Bravident’s commitment to eco-conscious engineering, made with PFC-free fabric

The use of YKK® fully waterproof zippers and fully taped seams to prevent any water from sneaking in during rain or storms.

Best of all, the high-performance urban dog walking gear features multiple waterproof pockets for dog treats, pet bags, flashlights, phones, charging packs, and other daily essentials.





The DriftShell™ Dog Outdoor Jacket Waterproof

To ensure all pets receive the same level of engineering and sophisticated design, Bravident created the matching Dog Outdoor Jacket that protects pups without restricting movement around walking, playing, running, or enjoying an afternoon rain shower. Key features include:

All-weather defense using the matching 15,000 mmH 2 O waterproof rating and 10,000 g/m²/24h breathability.

O waterproof rating and 10,000 g/m²/24h breathability. A lightweight dog outdoor jacket, waterproof option with ergonomic flow and flexible range of motion for hiking and running.

Enhanced dog hiking jacket visibility using reflective night safety features so everyone will see pets before getting too close.

PFC-free fabric that ensures Bravident’s sustainability approach extends to pet products, as it does to outdoor gear for dog owners.





Crafting an Integration Design Philosophy

Bravident began searching for a better-quality, matching dog-and-owner jacket system due to the lack of availability in the market. Where many other brands provide satisfactory gear separated by type (one for humans, one for pets), Bravident took a different approach.

The innovation of the Adventure Matching Set lies in creating an integrated system. The system has a coordinated aesthetic, with performance details and features rooted in practical, daily use.

“Our clients prefer high-level design with a practical approach,” continues Terra. “We worked hard not to sacrifice performance elements or lose the fashion sense that empowers the relationship between pet and owner.”

The clean, modern look of the system fits everyday wardrobes, making it a leader in the growing matching dog and owner jacket category.

Where The Adventure Matching Set is Beneficial

Before launching the new Adventure Matching Set, Bravident listened to customer feedback. For starters, consumers sought a more practical and visually engaging solution for daily walks around the city. Something that would add a layer of comfort to those late-night walks after coming home from work.

From that point, the pet apparel company took the design and amplified it with features and protection for extending dog outings into weekend park retreats and nature trail hikes. Now owners can travel with ease, knowing their pets are well protected from unforeseen weather events, thanks to a lightweight design that won’t restrict movement.

Whether extending a morning potty walk to the nearby coffee shop or bringing a pet on a long road trip to family “up north,” the Matching Adventure Set ensures both humans and pets have urban dog walking gear for any occasion.

A Gift-Worthy Price Point

With winter travel and gifting season still well underway, Bravident’s Adventure Matching Set provides an accessible holiday gift for dog lovers. First-time buyers enjoy 10% off orders of $99+ or 15% off orders of $189 or more. In addition, orders over $100 receive free shipping.

As more and more dog owners start looking at excursions beyond the nearby dog park, Bravident’s Matching Adventure Set ensures complete versatility during rain, wind, snow, and other storms. Those looking to take advantage of the advanced walking system that redefines fashion and comfort, visit Bravident’s official website to purchase a matching set.

About Bravident: Bravident is a leading pet and owner lifestyle brand that focuses on premium designs that blend urban functionality with rugged outdoor performance gear. Led by Francisco Terra and founder Zoe, the innovative pet company bases all product lines on the shared bond between humans and animals. With a timeless style that elevates pet aesthetics and materials supporting a more sustainable future, Bravident embodies the idea of shared exploration. For more information, visit the official website at www.bravidentus.com.

