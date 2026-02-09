Lantern festival lights up Hengdian in countdown to Lunar New Year

HENGDIAN, China, Feb. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the countdown to Chinese New Year 2026, Hengdian World Studios has switched on the lights for its annual lantern display, a stunning show of culture and festivity across the city.

Each year, the lantern fair transforms dozens of Hengdian’s most popular scenic locations into vibrant light installations for residents and visitors during the Spring Festival period.

This year's theme is inspired by Chinese fantasy and film culture, using the Classic of Mountains and Seas (Shan Hai Jing) as its conceptual foundation. Across the Studios, 22 large-scale themed lantern installations are arranged into four immersive dreamscapes — named Human World, Spirits, Immortals, and Future.

Festival highlights include intangible cultural heritage fire shows, Chinese traditional magic, and Chinese acrobatics. From February 7, over 300 costumed characters will take to the streets in traditional-style processions, alongside over 360 performances scheduled daily.





Last year’s event was themed around Song dynasty aesthetics. The festival was also selected to represent Jinhua, Zhejiang, at the nationally televised CCTV Lantern Festival Gala, appearing alongside major Chinese cities including Harbin, Nanjing, Xi’an and Kaifeng.

This year, Hengdian World Studios has also expanded its festival offerings, sharing immersive film worlds and traditional parades with guests.

From February 17 (Lunar New Year’s Day) through February 23, the six-day New Year OST Music Festival will bring beloved film and television soundtracks to the stage, adding warm and familiar musical nights to the holiday.

In addition to the lantern festival, the Hengdian International Circus City will present a Clown Carnival, where guests can interact with acrobats and magicians. At Yuanming Garden’s Dragon Lantern Cultural Festival, daily dragon lantern performances are complemented by hands-on traditional lantern making.

During the festival, Hengdian Travel Photo Services will also debut a cinematic “Enter-the-Drama Family Portrait” product, combining film-set backdrops and professional photography to capture relaxed, meaningful family moments.

