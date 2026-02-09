9 February 2026

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2025

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust (“VCT”) launched in 1999 and managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company’s objective is to provide long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 December 2025 was 57.7 pence (30 September 2025 (unaudited) 57.7 pence).

The net asset value is stated before deducting the interim dividend of 1.7 pence per share which was paid to eligible shareholders on 21 January 2026.

For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 31 December 2025 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 31 December 2025 as determined by the directors.

New Investments:

During the three months ended 31 December 2025 one new venture capital investment was completed.



Name of company

Business activity Amount

invested

£000 Space and Time (t/a Tessaract) Cloud based workflow and practice management platform for professional services 1,401

In addition to the new investment above, £2,839,000 was invested in six existing portfolio companies during the quarter.

Realisations:

During the three months ended 31 December 2025 two venture capital investments were realised.



Name of company Sale proceeds

£000 Original cost

£000 Carrying value at 30 September 2025

£000 The Beauty Tech Group plc (partial sale) 2,313 397 2,244 Thanksbox (t/a Mo) 820 1,524 653

Share capital:

During the three months ended 31 December 2025, 16,751,648 shares were issued following the first allotment of the 2025/2026 fundraise, for gross proceeds of £10.0 million. In addition, 2,656,520 shares were purchased for cancellation at a price of 54.82 pence per share. The number of ordinary shares in issue at 31 December 2025 was 253,802,477.

Enquiries:

James Sly / Sarah Williams, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are not incorporated into, nor forms part of, this announcement.