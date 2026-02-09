La gamma di ETP sulle cripto di 21shares approda su ETFplus

Milano, 9 febbraio 2026 – 21shares, società leader a livello globale nello sviluppo e nel lancio di ETP su criptovalute, con sedi a Zurigo, Londra e New York, annuncia oggi la quotazione di 27 ETP - parte della sua gamma globale - sul mercato ETF Plus di Borsa Italiana, Gruppo Euronext.

Per la prima volta in Italia gli investitori professionali avranno la possibilità di accedere a strumenti finanziari che permettono investimenti in criptovalute tramite ETP quotati su Borsa Italiana.

Si tratta del più grande lancio di ETP cripto su ETFplus e posiziona 21shares come il leader di settore anche in Italia per quanto riguarda la proposta di opzioni liquide, trasparenti, e dalla struttura nota per investire nelle principali criptovalute sul mercato tramite strategie collateralizzate.

Con questa quotazione l’Italia si allinea a tutti i principali mercati europei: ora gli investitori professionali italiani potranno crearsi una posizione verso numerosi asset digitali, tra cui Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple e Solana. Per quanto riguarda quest’ultimo, la società possiede la più grande riserva europea, con un valore di 1,4 miliardi di dollari.

Il vantaggio di investire attraverso uno strumento quotato come l’ETP permette agli investitori di esporsi all’andamento del prezzo di uno o più asset digitali, senza doverli detenere direttamente nel proprio portafoglio di investimenti, come accade per l’acquisto diretto tramite le piattaforme di exchange online. Gli ETP sulle cripto sono scambiati allo stesso modo degli ETF e offrono agli investitori la liquidità e la trasparenza che si aspettano da un prodotto quotato.

Duncan Moir, Presidente di 21shares, ha dichiarato: “Siamo elettrizzati per il debutto di 21shares in Italia., il Paese è sempre stato un punto di riferimento per il nostro business in Europa. Questa quotazione sottolinea il crescente riconoscimento internazionale delle cripto come asset class di investimento, nonché il nostro impegno nel rendere l'accesso alle criptovalute più semplice ed immediato per gli investitori di tutto il mondo.”

Massimo Siano, Vicepresidente e Responsabile per il Sud Europa di 21shares, ha affermato: “L’Europa è stata il pioniere mondiale negli investimenti in criptovalute tramite ETP, che sono stati quotati nelle borse del Vecchio Continente ben prima che gli ETF sulle cripto fossero quotati negli Stati Uniti. Siamo quindi molto felici di poter proporre le nostre soluzioni anche agli investitori italiani. Crediamo che le criptovalute siano un asset class fondamentale per diversificare al meglio il portafoglio. Con il lancio su Borsa Italiana, mettiamo a disposizione la più vasta gamma di ETP su asset digitali, per cercare di rispondere al meglio alle loro richieste e necessità.”

Con 59 ETP quotati in Europa e circa 6 miliardi di dollari di asset in gestione a livello globale, 21shares continua a essere leader di settore nel fornire un’esposizione accessibile e trasparente al crescente ecosistema degli asset digitali.





Nome Ticker ISIN Fee annua 21shares Solana Core Staking ETP CSOL CH1385084384 0.35% 21shares XRP ETP AXRP CH0454664043 2.50% 21shares Bitcoin Core ETP CBTC CH1199067674 0.10% 21shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP ETHC CH1209763130 0.10% 21shares Sui Staking ETP ASUI CH1360612159 2.50% 21shares Crypto Basket Index ETP HODL CH0445689208 0.99% 21shares Cardano ETP AADA CH1102728750 2.50% 21shares Chainlink ETP LINK CH1100083471 2.50% 21shares Binance BNB ETP ABNB CH0496454155 2.50% 21shares Avalanche Staking ETP AVAX CH1135202088 2.50% 21shares Aave ETP AAVE CH1135202120 2.50% 21shares Stellar ETP AXLM CH1109575535 2.50% 21shares Crypto Basket 10 Core ETP HODLX CH1135202179 0.49% 21shares Polkadot ETP ADOT CH0593331561 2.50% 21shares Bitcoin Cash ETP ABCH CH0475552201 2.50% 21shares Bitcoin Gold ETP BOLD CH1146882308 0.65% 21shares Uniswap ETP AUNI CH1135202096 2.50% 21shares Ondo ETP ONDO CH1396389921 2.50% 21shares Lido DAO ETP LIDO CH1275043318 2.50% 21shares Polygon ETP POLY CH1129538448 2.50% 21shares Crypto Mid-Cap Index ETP ALTS CH1130675676 2.50% 21shares Hedera ETP HDRA CH1456607683 2.50% 21shares Artificial Superintelligence Alliance ETP AFET CH1480821375 2.50% 21shares Bittensor ETP ATAO CH1495416971 2.50% 21shares Maple Finance ETP SYRUP CH1495416989 2.50% 21shares Morpho ETP MORPH CH1506167027 2.50% 21shares Canton Network ETP CANTN CH1503127917 2.50%













































































































21Shares AG

21Shares è uno dei principali emittenti globali di prodotti negoziati in borsa (ETP) su criptovalute e offre la più ampia gamma di ETP cripto disponibile sul mercato. La società è stata fondata con l’obiettivo di rendere le criptovalute più accessibili agli investitori e colmare il divario tra finanza tradizionale e finanza decentralizzata. Nel 2018, 21Shares ha quotato il primo ETP cripto interamente collateralizzato al mondo, sviluppando un track record di sette anni nella creazione di fondi cripto, oggi quotati su alcune delle principali e più liquide borse al mondo. Supportata da un team di ricerca specializzato, tecnologia proprietaria e una profonda esperienza nei mercati finanziari, 21Shares offre soluzioni d’investimento innovative, semplici ed efficienti.

21Shares è una società controllata da FalconX, uno dei principali prime broker di asset digitali a livello globale. 21Shares opera in modo indipendente rispetto a FalconX, pur sfruttandone strategicamente le risorse e la portata globale per accelerare la propria missione e sbloccare nuove opportunità di crescita. Per maggiori informazioni, visitare www.21shares.com.

Andrea Bianchi – andrea.bianchi@ecomunicare.com

Luca Maranesi – luca.maranesi@ecomunicare.com





DISCLAIMER

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”); or (iii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (iv) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com .

The approval of the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Swiss Financial Services Act (the “FinSA”) and not a prospectus. The 2024 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with BX Swiss AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2024 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained at 21Shares AG's website ( https://21shares.com/ir/prospectus or https://21shares.com/ir/kids ).

