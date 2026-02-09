Bavarian Nordic – Completion of Share Buy-Back Program

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, February 9, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announces that the share buy-back program, which was announced and initiated on January 7, 2026, has now been completed, reaching an aggregate amount of approximately DKK 150 million as planned. This represented the first tranche of a total planned share buy-back of up to DKK 500 million in 2026. Bavarian Nordic will hold the shares bought back as treasury stock, for the purpose of adjusting the capital structure.

The program was executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as amended) of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, which together constitute the Safe Harbour Regulation.

A total of 764,558 shares were purchased under the program. Since the last announcement of transactions on February 2, 2026, the following transactions have been made by Nordea on behalf of Bavarian Nordic:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated until February 2, 2026 636,309 196.69 125,158,539 February 2, 2026 32,215 190.43 6,134,622 February 3, 2026 177 194.30 34,390 February 4, 2026 25,591 194.31 4,972,510 February 5, 2026 63,613 195.25 12,420,610 February 6, 2026 6,653 192.28 1,279,247 Accumulated under the program 764,558 196.19 149,999,918

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase program are published on bavarian-nordic.com.

Following these transactions, Bavarian Nordic holds a total of 1,731,403 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.19% of the Company’s share capital.

