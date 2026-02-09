Ethylene Carbonate Market Set to Reach US$ 741.85 Million By 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ethylene carbonate market was valued at US$ 391.51 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 741.85 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2026-2035.

While headlines celebrate the latest electric vehicle (EV) ranges and gigafactory openings, a quiet revolution is happening inside the battery cells. At the heart of this energy transition lies Ethylene Carbonate (EC), an organic compound that has graduated from a niche industrial solvent to a strategic commodity.

The global ethylene carbonate market is no longer just about chemical synthesis; it is a proxy for the health of the green energy transition.

Key Market Highlights

By Grade, industry grade segment is expected to hold the largest market share

Based on form, the global ethylene carbonate market is led by solid form.

Based on application, lubricant segment is estimated to have the highest market share.

Based on industry, automotive segment is estimated to have the highest ethylene carbonate market share.

Asia Pacific is the leading contributor to the market.

By Grade, Industrial Grade Commanding 62% of Global Production Volume

While battery applications capture headlines, the Industrial Grade segment remains the ethylene carbonate market’s volume workhorse, primarily due to its indispensable role as a chemical precursor rather than just a final solvent. This grade is the critical feedstock for producing Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) via transesterification, a process that has surged in 2025 as industries shift away from toxic phosgene-based production methods. Furthermore, industrial-grade ethylene carbonate effectively replaces highly hazardous ethylene oxide in dioxylation reactions, creating a safety-driven floor of demand that battery trends cannot replicate.

Production Volume (2025): 204.8 Kilotons (Industrial) vs. 125.6 Kilotons (Battery).

204.8 Kilotons (Industrial) vs. 125.6 Kilotons (Battery). Purity Standard: Typically >99.7%, distinct from the >99.99% required for electrolytes.

Typically >99.7%, distinct from the >99.99% required for electrolytes. Price Stability: Shown 15-20% less volatility than battery-grade pricing in Q1 2025.

Shown 15-20% less volatility than battery-grade pricing in Q1 2025. Key Growth Sector: 7.5% year-on-year increase in demand for non-phosgene polycarbonate synthesis.

By Form, Solid Form Retaining 52.1% Market Share Through Logistics Efficiency

The Solid Form segment leads the market not just by tradition, but by offering superior "shelf-life economics" compared to liquid variants. Shipping ethylene carbonate in liquid form requires maintaining temperatures above 36°C (97°F) in heated ISO tanks to prevent crystallization, which incurs heavy energy costs and risks degradation during ocean freight.

Solid crystal/flake forms allow manufacturers to stockpile inventory for months without the risk of hydrolysis (moisture absorption) that plagues liquid bulk, enabling a "melt-on-demand" efficiency that lowers operational expenditures (OpEx) for downstream users.

Logistics Saving: Eliminates estimated USD 50-75 per ton in heated transport costs.

Eliminates estimated USD 50-75 per ton in heated transport costs. Inventory Stability: Shelf life of solid form exceeds 12 months vs. <3 months for bulk liquid.

Shelf life of solid form exceeds 12 months vs. <3 months for bulk liquid. Regional Dominance: Asia-Pacific accounts for 69% of solid form consumption due to export logistics.

By Application, Lubricants Segment Securing 32.7% Revenue Share via Green Additives

The Lubricant segment is estimated to hold the highest share by capitalizing on the strict new environmental mandates for industrial fluids enforced in 2025. Beyond standard lubrication, ethylene carbonate is now extensively utilized as a biodegradable polarity adjuster in synthetic ester-based lubricants, which are mandatory in environmentally sensitive sectors like marine and forestry machinery.

This segment’s dominance is reinforced by the sheer volume of "fill-for-life" industrial gear oils where ethylene carbonate acts as a seal-swell agent, preventing leaks in aging machinery infrastructure globally.

Volume Usage: ~44.7 Kilotons consumed specifically in lubricant formulations.

~44.7 Kilotons consumed specifically in lubricant formulations. Sustainability Metric: Adoption in bio-lubricants grew by 14% in 2025.

Adoption in bio-lubricants grew by 14% in 2025. Application Scope: Primary additive in >60% of new synthetic compressor fluids.

By Industry, Automotive Sector Driving 44.1% of Demand of the Ethylene Carbonate Market with Dual-Channel Growth

The Automotive industry holds the highest market share because it is the only sector aggressively consuming ethylene carbonate through two parallel, non-competing channels: lightweight materials and electrification. While the EV battery electrolyte market provides high-value demand, the "hidden" volume comes from the aggressive use of Polycarbonate (PC) plastics for vehicle lightweighting to meet 2025 emission standards.

Ethylene carbonate is a key reactant in creating these high-impact plastics used in sunroofs and headlamp lenses, effectively doubling the revenue per vehicle compared to traditional steel-heavy manufacturing.

Growth Rate: Electrification sub-segment tracking at CAGR of 10.42%.

Electrification sub-segment tracking at CAGR of 10.42%. Material Impact: 25% of EC consumption in auto is linked to non-battery polymer production.

25% of EC consumption in auto is linked to non-battery polymer production. Market Value: Auto-related EC consumption valued at approx. $490 Million globally.

The Green Horizon: Bio-Based Ethylene Carbonate and CO2 Utilization

Sustainability is the next frontier. The ethylene carbonate market is witnessing a pivot toward Green Chemistry, specifically using captured Carbon Dioxide (CO2) to produce carbonates. Traditionally, EC is made by reacting Ethylene Oxide with CO2. New technologies are optimizing this to act as a Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) method.

Bio-Based Ethylene: Companies are exploring the use of bio-ethanol (from corn or sugarcane) to produce the ethylene precursor.

Companies are exploring the use of bio-ethanol (from corn or sugarcane) to produce the ethylene precursor. Marketing Advantage: "Green Solvents" are commanding a premium. Battery manufacturers looking to lower their carbon footprint (Scope 3 emissions) are actively seeking suppliers who use captured CO2 or bio-feedstocks.

Regional Power Struggle: Asia-Pacific’s Dominance vs. Western Resilience

Asia-Pacific (The Heavyweight):

Market Share: Controls over 60% of global capacity.

China's Role: China is the undisputed king of the ethylene carbonate market. With giants like Shida Shenghua and Shandong Haike, they benefit from an integrated supply chain—from raw petrochemicals to finished battery packs (CATL, BYD).

China is aggressively expanding "Battery Grade" capacity, often flooding the market and pressuring margins for global competitors.

North America & Europe (The Challengers):

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) incentivizes domestic battery material sourcing. This is driving investments in local EC production to avoid reliance on Chinese supply chains.

There is currently a deficit of high-purity EC production capacity in Europe and North America compared to the planned gigafactory demand. This "local supply gap" is the single biggest investment opportunity in the sector.

Beyond Batteries: Industrial Lubricants and Plasticizers Adding Fuel to Ethylene Carbonate Market Growth

While EVs steal the spotlight, the Industrial Solvents segment remains a cash cow.

Lubricants: EC is an excellent solvent for lubricants used in harsh environments due to its high boiling point and stability.

Plasticizers: It acts as a plasticizer for biosensors and medical devices.

Foundry Resins: Used as a hardener in sand casting molds.

This diversification acts as a buffer. If the EV market faces a temporary slowdown (e.g., due to supply chain shortages), the industrial demand for EC provides a revenue safety net for producers.

Competitive Landscape: Who is Winning the Race?

The ethylene carbonate market is consolidated but competitive. Wherein, key players are differentiating through vertical integration (owning the Ethylene Oxide supply) and purity levels.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (Japan): A leader in high-purity formulations. They focus on proprietary electrolyte blends rather than just selling raw commodity EC.

A leader in high-purity formulations. They focus on proprietary electrolyte blends rather than just selling raw commodity EC. Huntsman Corporation (USA): A major player in the West, leveraging strong R&D in carbonates.

A major player in the West, leveraging strong R&D in carbonates. Oriental Union Chemical Corp (OUCC) (Taiwan): A key supplier bridging the gap between Chinese volume and Western quality standards.

A key supplier bridging the gap between Chinese volume and Western quality standards. BASF (Germany): Investing heavily in European battery material supply chains to support local automakers like VW and BMW.

In late 2024/early 2025, we saw a rise in joint ventures where chemical giants partner directly with automotive OEMs to build dedicated electrolyte plants, securing EC supply for years in advance.

Future Outlook: The Road Ahead to 2035

The ethylene carbonate market is a classic example of a "pick-and-shovel" play in the gold rush of electrification. It is not the battery itself, but without it, the battery cannot function.

Short Term (1-3 years): the market is projected to expect price volatility as EPA regulations on Ethylene Oxide tighten supply in the West, while China continues to expand capacity.

the market is projected to expect price volatility as EPA regulations on Ethylene Oxide tighten supply in the West, while China continues to expand capacity. Long Term (4-7 years): The market will likely split. "Commodity EC" will serve industrial needs, while "Premium Green EC" (bio-based, ultra-pure) will serve the EV sector, commanding significantly higher margins.

Key Companies:

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC

Lixing Chemical

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd

OUCC

PANAX ETEC

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co., Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Wego Chemical Group

Zibo Donghai Industries Co., Ltd

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Grade:

Battery Grade

Industry Grade

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Application:

Lithium Battery Electrolytes

Capacitor Electrolytes

Resist Strip Solvents

Fiber Processing Agents

Lubricants

Soil Hardening Agents

Organic Solvents

Plasticizers

Surface Coatings

Chemical Intermediates

Dyes

Others

By Industry:

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Textile

Personal Care & Hygiene

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

