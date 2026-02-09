Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

In week 6 of 2026, Kaldalón hf. purchased 444,116 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 11,991,132 as detailed below:

Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Own shares after transaction 4.2.2026 15:13:53 150,000 27.0 4,050,000 22,647,702 5.2.2026 09:41:16 130,000 27.0 3,510,000 22,777,702 5.2.2026 15:04:20 163,704 27.0 4,420,008 22,941,406 5.2.2026 15:29:36 412 27.0 11,124 22,941,818 444,116 11,991,132

These transactions were carried out in accordance with the share buyback program announced by Kaldalón hf. on 6 January 2026 and published on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. The buyback program has now been completed.

Prior to these latest transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 22,497,702 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 22,941,818 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.11% of the company’s total issued share capital.

Kaldalón hf. purchased a total of 1,939,097 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.18% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 52,547,460.

The buyback program commenced on Wednesday, 7 January 2026. The program envisaged the buyback of a maximum of 9,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration did not exceed ISK 250,000,000.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is