Lantronix Tackles Network Downtime With Automated Out-of-Band Innovations at Cisco Live 2026 Amsterdam

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, announced it will exhibit at Cisco Live 2026 Amsterdam, Booth A8, taking place Feb. 9–13, 2026, at RAI Amsterdam. Lantronix, a Cisco Select Developer Partner, will feature demonstrations of its Out-of-Band (OOB) management solutions that reduce unscheduled downtime through automated management and recovery.

Live Demos at Booth A8: Engage With Innovation

Lantronix’s award-winning OOB solutions deliver end-to-end workflows that connect console access, centralized administration and operational automation across both distributed sites and large-scale environments. The solutions are designed to help organizations achieve:

Reduced downtime, quicker incident response and faster recovery. Maintain secure access to remote infrastructure when in-band connectivity fails, such as during outages or security incidents, and restore services quickly with automated recovery actions.

Reduced manual work in NOC and field operations. Standardize common tasks, such as device access, credential control, configuration capture and recovery steps.

Strengthened security and auditability. Apply centralized authentication, authorization and logging for administrative access and change activity across sites.



Demonstrations Center on Two Operating Models

Enterprise and data center operations: LM-Series Console Servers paired with Lantronix Control Center for centralized policy, access control, audit logging and automation across managed infrastructure.

LM-Series Console Servers paired with Lantronix Control Center for centralized policy, access control, audit logging and automation across managed infrastructure. Distributed and modular console deployments: Lantronix SLC8000 with Percepxion™ management platform to support modular console density and remote operations across dispersed sites.

Lantronix Speaking Session: Out-of-Band Everywhere.

The session will explore how Lantronix’s OOB advancements make managing network infrastructure easier and more secure while generating new business options to reduce capital expenditures.

Session Title: Out-of-Band Everywhere — How Advanced Console Servers Drive Network Management Automation, Cybersecurity and Resiliency Everywhere

Out-of-Band Everywhere — How Advanced Console Servers Drive Network Management Automation, Cybersecurity and Resiliency Everywhere Speaker: Ryan Hogg, director of Product Strategy, Lantronix

Ryan Hogg, director of Product Strategy, Lantronix Date/Time: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at 15:20



“Network teams need access and control when conditions are at their worst,” said Todd Rychecky, general manager of Out-of-Band at Lantronix. “In an era where every minute of downtime costs thousands, we’re showing Cisco Live attendees how to move beyond simple remote access to true automated recovery.”

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

