SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the fourth quarter 2025 results

SalMar presents results for the fourth quarter 2025 on Tuesday 10 February 2025 at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be held at Hotel Continental in Oslo.

CEO Frode Arntsen and CFO Ulrik Steinvik will be representing the company.

The presentation will in addition be available on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET on www.salmar.no. There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 CET on www.salmar.no.

After the presentation two group presentations will be arranged, one physical presentation in Norwegian at 12:30 CET and one digital presentation in English at 15:15 CET. For registration and dial in details, please register via SB1 Markets.

The results will be available from 06:30 CET on the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.