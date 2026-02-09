CSG to Become a Partner of the Prestigious Munich Security Conference for the First Time This Year

The Munich Security Conference will take place this year from 13 to 15 February. For the first time, the prestigious event—attended annually since 1963 by leading politicians, military representatives, business leaders and non-governmental organisations—will be partnered by the industrial and technology group CSG. CSG’s active support of the conference confirms both the Group’s growing importance at the European and global level, further strengthened by its January listing on Euronext Amsterdam, as well as the expansion of CSG’s business activities on the German market.

The Czech Republic will be represented at the Munich Security Conference by President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, and the invitation has also been extended to Foreign Minister Petr Macinka. The participation of dozens of heads of state, heads of government and leaders of international organisations has been confirmed. Thanks to its partnership with this prestigious event, representatives of the CSG Group will have the opportunity not only to take part in the official programme, but above all to engage in informal discussions with representatives of states, industrial companies and organisations attending the conference.

CSG will be represented at the Munich conference by its owner Michal Strnad, Jaroslav Strnad Jr., CEO of MSM Group, Jan Hamáček, Director of External Relations at CSG, and Miloš Šivara, CEO of Excalibur International. CSG has also nominated Tomáš Pojar, former Czech National Security Adviser and current Vice-Rector of CEVRO University, as a conference participant, recognising him as an internationally respected expert with extensive experience in public administration and diplomacy.

“The Munich Security Conference is, by its importance, one of the most prestigious events of its kind, shaping trends and public discourse. We are therefore pleased that CSG will be part of it. Given the current situation in Europe and globally, there will be a truly wide range of topics. Discussions will certainly focus on European security and defence as well as on the future of transatlantic relations,” says Jan Hamáček, Director of External Relations at CSG and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the Czech Republic.

In recent years, the CSG Group has entered the German market through the acquisition of a nitrocellulose production facility and the entire industrial complex in Bomlitz, Lower Saxony, from the U.S. corporation IFF. The transaction was completed last year, and the company was renamed MSM Walsrode. CSG plans to introduce the production of energetic nitrocellulose, a key component for ammunition manufacturing, at this facility. Last year, CSG also acquired a 9.2% stake in the publicly listed company Alzchem Group AG, which is likewise active in the chemical industry.

“CSG is considering further expansion of its large-calibre ammunition and ammunition components production capacities in Germany, linked to the planned production of energetic nitrocellulose in Walsrode,” says Jaroslav Strnad Jr., CEO of MSM Group, which oversees ammunition production within CSG. He adds: “Production of energetic nitrocellulose at MSM Walsrode is expected to begin in the course of 2026. We are currently completing the preparation for the construction of a new building where the production will take place.”

Following its successful IPO on Euronext Amsterdam on 23 January, CSG’s importance on the international stage has increased further. Thanks to the highly successful IPO, the Group achieved a valuation exceeding CZK 700 billion, according to Bloomberg, and became the most valuable Czech company. Funds raised through the IPO will be used for further acquisitions and the continued development of the CSG Group.

