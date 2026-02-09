Ambarella to Showcase “The Ambarella Edge: From Agentic to Physical AI” at Embedded World 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced that it will exhibit at Embedded World 2026, taking place March 10-12 in Nuremberg, Germany.

At the show, Ambarella’s theme, “The Ambarella Edge: From Agentic to Physical AI,” will anchor live demonstrations that highlight how Ambarella’s AI SoCs, software stack, and developer tools deliver a competitive advantage across a wide range of AI applications—from agentic automation and orchestration to physical AI systems deployed in real-world environments.





Ambarella’s exhibit will showcase a scalable AI SoC portfolio providing high AI performance per watt, complemented by a software platform that supports rapid development across diverse edge AI workloads, consistent performance characteristics, and efficient deployment at the edge. Live demos will feature differentiation at the stack-level, partner solutions, and developer workflows across robotics, industrial automation, automotive, edge infrastructure, security, and AIoT use cases.

“Developers are increasingly building AI applications that must operate under strict power, latency, and reliability constraints, while still delivering high levels of performance,” said Muneyb Minhazuddin, Customer Growth Officer at Ambarella. “Here, we are showing how Ambarella’s ecosystem—bringing together performance-efficient AI SoCs with a robust software stack, sample workflows, and engineering resources—accelerates the development of edge AI solutions for a wide range of vertical industry segments.”





Ambarella will also present its Developer Zone (DevZone), giving developers, partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), module builders, and system integrators hands-on access to software tools, optimized models, and agentic blueprints. Together, these elements make it easier for teams to integrate more efficiently and deploy at scale using Ambarella’s technology.

Ambarella’s exhibit will be located in Hall 5, Booth 5-355 at Embedded World 2026. To schedule a guided tour, please contact your Ambarella representative.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of edge AI and human vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirrors, telematics, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, edge infrastructure, drones and other robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, sensor fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

Ambarella Contacts

Media contact: Molly McCarthy, mmccarthy@ambarella.com, +1 408-400-1466

Investor contact: Louis Gerhardy, lgerhardy@ambarella.com, +1 408-636-2310

Sales contact: https://www.ambarella.com/contact-us/



All brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Ambarella reserves the right to alter product and service offerings, specifications, and pricing at any time without notice. © 2026 Ambarella. All rights reserved.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f66f6cbc-fa20-4e72-8155-ed3bc6f22f1b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/089b2dd0-28a1-4481-bb51-e8f7e3f79a07