Helsinn and ESTEVE expand their partnership extending the Distribution and Licence Agreement for AKYNZEO® and ALOXI® to Austria

Lugano, Switzerland – February 9th, 2026 – Helsinn Healthcare SA (“Helsinn”), a global pharmaceutical group focused on supporting patients with cancer and chronic diseases, and ESTEVE, an international pharma company with a focus on highly specialized treatments that address significant unmet medical needs, today announced that they have expanded their relationship by extending the Distribution and Licence Agreement for AKYNZEO® (combination of netupitant-palonosetron) and ALOXI® (palonosetron) to Austria. Both products are indicated for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in adult patients.12

Helsinn and ESTEVE previously entered into a Distribution and Licence Agreement for ALOXI® and AKYNZEO® in Germany, in November 2007 and September 2011, respectively.

Riccardo Braglia, Chairman and CEO of Helsinn, commented: “We are delighted to further strengthen our long-standing collaboration with ESTEVE, a trusted partner for more than 15 years. This enduring relationship is built on a deep alignment of values and a shared commitment to delivering the highest standards of supportive care to patients. Together, we strive to continuously innovate and provide solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those undergoing cancer treatment.”

Klaus Schwarz, Managing Director DACH of ESTEVE, added: “With the expansion of our collaboration to Austria, we are transferring our long-standing experience with AKYNZEO® and ALOXI® to another market within the German-speaking region, while strategically expanding our business activities and strengthening our presence in this country. As a company with a clear focus on highly specialized solutions, our ambition goes beyond individual products: we aim to contribute sustainably to patient care, improve access to treatments, and create long-term value by serving people with unmet medical needs.”

About AKYNZEO®

AKYNZEO® is a 5-HT3 and NK1 receptor antagonist fixed combination approved in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly and moderately emetogenic chemotherapy.

For additional information please see the EU Summary of Product Characteristics1.

About ALOXI®

ALOXI® is approved in Europe in adults for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. ALOXI® is also indicated in pediatric patients 1 month of age and older for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.

For additional information please see the EU Summary of Product Characteristics2.

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a global pharmaceutical company that builds, manufactures, launches, and commercializes products to improve the quality of life for patients with cancer and chronic diseases, with a focus on supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, Helsinn has direct commercial operations in the U.S., manufacturing operations in Ireland, offices in China, and a network of trusted partners enabling a commercial presence in 90 countries.

Established in 1976, Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company with broad pharmaceutical and technical expertise. For half a century, Helsinn has been operating with integrity, passion, and quality. The company continuously fosters innovation for its patients and embraces sustainable growth as a core element of its strategic vision.

To learn more about Helsinn, please visit www.helsinn.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About ESTEVE

ESTEVE (esteve.com) is a global pharmaceutical company with a clear purpose: to improve people's lives. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Barcelona, ESTEVE has a strong international presence with pharmaceutical affiliates in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, France, the UK, and the USA.

ESTEVE is focused on delivering highly specialized treatments that address significant unmet medical needs in several therapeutic areas. In addition, to our innovative pharma business, we offer comprehensive Contract Manufacturing and Development services (CDMO), specializing in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through world-class facilities in Spain, Mexico, China and the USA.

ESTEVE's strong commitment to its core values—people matter, transparency, and accountability—remains at the heart of everything it does.

