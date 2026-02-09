Paris, February 9th, 2026, 11:45 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet statement in response to recent press articles

In response to recent press reports, Eramet confirms that a temporary management structure has been put in place to oversee its finance department, following the temporary suspension of duty of its CFO.

This situation is unrelated to the departure of Paulo Castellari as CEO. He was dismissed for divergences on operating methods with his Board of Directors, as indicated in the press release dated February 1st.

The CFO, who joined the Group in mid-September 2025, has been temporarily suspended from his duties purely to allow for the proper conduct of the independent investigation, which has been initiated following a warning from several employees of the finance department concerning the management of said department.

The publication of the Group’s annual results remains scheduled on February 18th, 2026.

