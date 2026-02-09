Bitget Brings Blockchain4Youth to the LALIGA Youth Tournament in Thailand

BANGKOK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), marked the kickoff of the 2026 LALIGA Youth Tournament (LLYT) at the FA Thailand High Performance Training Center, highlighting its commitment to youth engagement and grassroots development throughout Southeast Asia.

As a regional partner of LALIGA, Bitget supported the tournament as part of its broader Blockchain4Youth initiative, which focuses on education, discipline, and long-term opportunity for the next generation. The Thailand leg of the LLYT brought together 86 youth teams from eight countries, including Thailand, China, Japan, and India, making it one of the largest cross-border youth football gatherings in the region.

Bitget's involvement centered on creating a positive, community-first environment for players and families. In order to provide seamless tournament operations, the team worked with local organizers, set up a special booth on the premises, and served refreshments to participants and parents. Participation, sportsmanship, and providing young athletes with a professional environment in which to train and compete remained the main priorities.

"Football teaches values that stay with you for life," said Ignacio Aguirre Franco, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget. "Supporting youth tournaments like this is about helping young players build confidence, discipline, and a sense of possibility from an early age."

The competition is a component of Bitget's Blockchain4Youth program, a long-term endeavor aimed at assisting youth via exposure, education, and access. The program's on-the-ground activations highlight real-world values like teamwork, consistency, and growth—principles shared by both sport and technology—even though it covers digital literacy and emerging technologies.

As a regional center for international exchange and talent development, Thailand continues to play a significant part in LALIGA's youth strategy throughout Asia. Bitget continues to support community-building projects that promote learning outside of the classroom through collaborations like this competition.

"LALIGA and Bitget share a dedication to excellence and community," said Iván Codina, LALIGA's Executive Director for Southeast Asia. "This tournament provides a professional pathway for youth players to test their skills against international peers, supported by Bitget's innovative vision."

Bitget continues to expand its Universal Exchange vision beyond markets and products by supporting grassroots football in addition to its international education initiatives, emphasizing long-term impact through youth development, inclusion, and community involvement.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

