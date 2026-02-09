KBR Awarded $103 Million in Strategic Contracts Supporting the Department of the Air Force

HOUSTON, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded two firm-fixed-price task orders totaling $103 million under the United States Space Force (USSF) – Decision Support for Headquarters (HQ) USSF Analysis contract. These follow on awards from the Chief Technology & Innovation Office (CTIO) will be executed in Chantilly, Virginia and further strengthen KBR’s role as a trusted partner in national defense and space operations.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will deliver data analysis and specialized technical expertise to support strategic decision-making, capability development and personnel readiness across the USSF and Department of the Air Force (DAF) over a three-year period of performance.

USSF/S1 Analysis Support to Strategic Support Division

KBR will:

Provide expertise in skills and certification analysis, workforce design, scientific assessments and AI-enabled analytics to enhance personnel readiness and guide strategic talent decisions.

Manage certification coding, develop interactive dashboards, implement person-job matching algorithms and support space professional billet validation using STARS, MilPDS and MyVector.

Design and execute central selection boards, analyze promotion outcomes and deliver timely, actionable recommendations to senior leaders to ensure the deliberate development and alignment of Guardians with mission-critical roles.



Headquarters Space Force Cyber and Data

KBR will:

Deliver objective, data-driven analysis that informs senior leader decisions across strategic, operational, personnel policy and acquisition domains within the DAF, USSF Headquarters and Field Command staff.

Apply expertise in solution space technologies, multi-domain experimentation and model-based systems engineering to strengthen capability development and accelerate informed decision-making.

Enhance integration and readiness across key space capability portfolios and ensure the USSF is prepared for future operational demands.



“We are proud to continue our partnership with the U.S. Space Force, delivering the critical analysis and technical expertise needed to drive strategic decisions and accelerate capability development,” said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. “These awards reflect our commitment to supporting national security through advanced analytics, engineering and AI-enabled workforce solutions.”

These strategic wins reinforce KBR's position as a leading provider of mission-critical support to the U.S. defense and space sectors.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR’s delivery of data analysis and specialized technical expertise to the U.S. defense and space sectors, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com