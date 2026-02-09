Ex-CBRE Paul Saville-King Appointed Group Chief Executive Officer at Unispace

LONDON, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unispace, a global leader in integrated workplace strategy, design and construction, today announced the appointment of Paul Saville-King as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2026.

“Paul brings the right mix of industry, global and leadership experience for where Unispace is heading,” said Jodi Ingham, Managing Director at PAG. “We see this appointment as an important step in strengthening the business and supporting its next phase of growth.”

Paul joins from CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services firm, where he held a series of senior executive roles, most recently as Chief Product Officer of Global Workplace Solutions and previously as Global President of Project Management. In these roles, he led more than 10,000 professionals globally and served as Chief Transition Officer for CBRE’s strategic investment in Turner & Townsend. Earlier in his career, Paul served on the board of Norland Managed Services for ten years and spent seventeen years in technical operations and leadership roles with Honeywell.

“The importance of the workplace is fundamentally changing,” said Paul Saville-King. “Unispace is one of very few companies globally that can genuinely integrate strategy, design and build to create workplaces that drive organizational performance, not just house people. I’m looking forward to working with the team and our clients to deliver on that promise.”

In his role as Group CEO, Paul will focus on strengthening Unispace’s integrated global delivery model, deepening sector partnerships, and supporting clients as they navigate changing real estate conditions across global markets.

About Unispace

Unispace is a global leader in integrated workplace strategy, design, and construction, with more than 600 employees across 27 studios in 13 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

By bringing strategy, design, and construction together from the start, Unispace supports clients navigating complex portfolio change across technology, life sciences, legal, financial, and professional services creating spaces that spark brilliance in people to drive performance, culture, and long-term growth.

