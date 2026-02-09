Kaldalón hf.: Publication of Management Accounts for 2025

Kaldalón hf. will publish its unaudited management accounts for the financial year 2025, together with an outlook for operating performance in 2026, after market close on Thursday, 12 February.

An open presentation meeting will be held at Köllunarklettsvegur 1 on Friday, 13 February at 08:30. Access is via Entrance A. The building will open at 08:15.

At the meeting, the Company’s management will review the operations for the year, interim financial results, and future outlook. Presentation materials will be made available on Kaldalón hf.’s website at the start of the meeting.

Further information:

Högni Hjálmtýr Kristjánsson

Chief Operating Officer

hogni.kristjansson@kaldalon.is