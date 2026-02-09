Biotalys Announces Intention to Strategically Refocus its Activities to Prioritize Lead Assets and Reduce Annual Cash Burn

Ghent, BELGIUM, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys (Euronext: BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrols for sustainable crop protection, today announced its intention to proceed with a strategic refocus designed to concentrate resources on its highest-priority programs and streamline operations accordingly.

As part of this initiative, Biotalys intends to right-size its organizational structure and suspend its early-stage activities to reduce operating expenses, while safeguarding the long-term value of its technology platform. The company intends to prioritize the development and regulatory advancement of its lead biofungicide assets and focus commercial preparation efforts on markets with the highest near-term potential. The intended initiative is expected to result in an estimated reduction in total cash burn until the end of 2028 of €20m versus the current operating structure.

“It is imperative that we deploy capital where it creates the greatest impact,” said Kevin Helash, CEO of Biotalys. “A narrowing of the focus to our core assets and most advanced programs aims to strengthen our ability to deliver innovative, sustainable crop protection solutions to growers and, subject to securing additional funding, to advance our path to long-term value creation.”

The intended strategic transition will focus resources on progressing Biotalys’ most advanced biofungicide programs – EVOCA NG and BioFun-6 – while continuing to support the partnered BioFun-7 program with the Gates Foundation as well as BioIns-2, the company’s insecticide program in partnership with Syngenta. Biotalys will continue process development to achieve commercially competitive manufacturing costs, supported by its recently announced strategic partnership with 21st.BIO. Biotalys will also continue its partnership for the post-harvest market with AgroFresh. This partnership driven approach and intended heightened focus are aimed at de-risking future commercialization efforts.

In this context, Biotalys announced its intention to reduce its workforce by 30 employees to align its cost structure with the intended refocused strategy.1 The company confirms its cash runway into May 2026, as previously announced. Biotalys is in discussion with investors regarding potential financing options, to support the sharpened portfolio. The intended measures should significantly reduce the investment required to deliver on Biotalys’ goal of becoming a pioneer of Precision Biocontrols generating value for its shareholders and stakeholders and growers worldwide.

About EVOCA

EVOCA helps safely control the fungal diseases Botrytis (grey mold) and powdery mildew for fruit and vegetable growers. EVOCA NG is expected to be Biotalys’ first commercial biofungicide, with a planned launch in the USA in 2029, and in Europe in 2030, targeting a combined market of more than USD 1.1 billion.2

On 2 December 2025, Biotalys announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved EVOCA, the company’s first-generation version. An approval of EVOCA paves the way for the regulatory submission of EVOCA NG. The company anticipates a significantly shorter regulatory review process for EVOCA NG, as the product contains the same active ingredient as EVOCA.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing precision biocontrol solutions based on proteins for the protection of crops in both the pre- and post-harvest markets. The company provides novel solutions that bridge the efficacy and scale of chemistry with the environmental advantages of biological solutions. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

Biotalys does not have sufficient working capital to cover the working capital needs for a period of at least 12 months as of the date hereof and only has a cash runway into May 2026. The company will require additional funds beyond this period in order to meet its capital and expenditure needs and ensure its going concern even if the intended restructuring of the company would be completed. The company is in discussion with current and new investors and continues to evaluate financing options it being noted that, on the date hereof, no concrete financing options or proposals are obtained by the company. Such financing might not be available when needed or, if available, might not be available on commercially favourable terms.

1 In 2025 Biotalys on average had 59 employees.

2 Sources: Kynetec 2020; Biotalys estimates.