Pokémon Unveils Massive, Yearlong ‘What’s Your Favorite?’ Campaign Commemorating 30 Years of the Iconic Franchise

Global Community Invited to Share Their Favorite Pokémon by Creating #Pokemon30 Snapshot in Pokémon GO

Action-Packed Anniversary Year Awaits Fans, Including ‘Day Out’ and ‘Night Out’ Experiences and More

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pokémon Company International unveiled a massive yearlong campaign — titled “What’s Your Favorite?” — celebrating 30 years of the iconic Pokémon brand by calling on fans around the world to share their favorite Pokémon. The campaign kicked off during Super Bowl LX, where a new commercial introducing “What’s Your Favorite?” aired. The video can be viewed on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

As seen in the Super Bowl spot, The Pokémon Company International enlisted support from fellow fans of Pokémon — including Lady Gaga, Trevor Noah, Charles Leclerc, Jisoo, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lamine Yamal and Young Miko — each championing their favorite Pokémon while showcasing the diversity of the global Pokémon community and the brand’s enduring impact on pop culture and entertainment.

The ‘What’s Your Favorite?’ campaign embodies Pokémon’s overarching mission of bringing people together through a shared love of Pokémon. Since the franchise debuted 30 years ago, Trainers have often asked each other, ‘What’s Your Favorite?’ — it’s a question that sparks passionate discussion and reminds fans that no matter who they are, there is a Pokémon for them,” said Kenji Okubo, president at The Pokémon Company International. “As we gear up for a year packed full of fan-focused celebrations, we thank Trainers around the world for being part of our diverse, global and multigenerational community, and we can’t wait to surprise and delight them with more offerings and experiences in the coming months.”

“What’s Your Favorite?” Fan Photo Creations

Fans worldwide can join the “What’s Your Favorite?” festivities by sharing their own favorite Pokémon with a new camera feature through the mobile game sensation Pokémon GO, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.1

Fans can choose their favorite Pokémon to feature in their photos and follow #Pokemon30 online to see fellow Trainers’ favorites. More information on the “What’s Your Favorite?” snapshot feature can be found at Pokemon.com/30.

Global Day Out and Night Out Events

As part of the “What’s Your Favorite?” campaign, Trainers will be able to enjoy various fan-focused experiences that encourage the larger community to come together in real life.

Throughout the year, The Pokémon Company International will host various events, including “Day Out” and “Night Out” experiences specially designed to give fans of all ages the ability to connect with fellow Trainers in interactive and immersive ways. Day Out events will feature family-friendly activities and programming, and Night Out events will have fun surprises in store for longtime fans who grew up with Pokémon. More details on both Day Out and Night Out will be announced in the future.

For more information about the “What’s Your Favorite?” campaign, please visit Pokemon.com/30 and stay tuned to the official Pokémon social media channels for updates.

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. For more information, please visit www.pokemon.com.

1 Requires the Pokémon GO app. No Pokémon GO account/login required to generate a #Pokemon30 snapshot. Pokémon GO Terms of Service and Privacy Policy apply. Please be aware of your surroundings while using your device.

