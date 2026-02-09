Reitar Logtech Signs Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Optimize Integration Group, First-year Procurement Target of RMB 1 Billion

HONG KONG, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR) (“Reitar” or “The Company”), announced that it has officially signed a three-year Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Optimize Integration Group Co., Ltd. (“Optimize Integration Group”), a leading integrated food supply chain service provider in China. The two parties will collaborate within a shared ecosystem to usher in a new era of digital finance for the food and beverage industry.

Optimize Integration Group is one of the largest and highest-ranked companies in the field of imported frozen meat and seafood in China, consistently holding the top position in the "imported frozen goods" segment. Last year, the group's revenue approached RMB 70 billion, and its annual import of meat accounted for about 18% of China's total imports. Optimize Integration Group has ranked first in the imported frozen goods industry for eleven consecutive years and is among the top 500 enterprises in China. Both parties will establish a long-term, exclusive strategic partnership, deeply integrating their core strengths in global supply chain management, logistics technology, digital customs clearance, and domestic distribution networks to create a highly efficient, transparent, secure global food supply chain platform with strong financial empowerment capabilities.

According to the agreement, Optimize Integration Group designates Reitar as its exclusive agent in the overseas frozen meat procurement sector, executing relevant procurement needs through Reitar as the sole channel. The parties have set the first-year procurement target through Reitar at RMB 1 billion, with plans to develop Reitar into Optimize Integration Group's core global procurement platform over the next three years.

The core elements of this strategic cooperation include:

Exclusive procurement agency: All overseas frozen meat procurement by Optimize Integration Group will be entrusted to Reitar. Relying on Reitar's global network and supply chain expertise, Optimize Integration Group will ensure access to stable, high-quality, and compliant overseas sources while optimizing overall procurement costs. Deep integration of digital platforms: The two parties will establish a joint task force to promote full technical interfacing and data integration between Optimize Integration Group’s proprietary “Intelligent Supply Chain Platform” and Reitar’s “Overseas Procurement and Logistics Management System”. The integrated platform will enable automatic synchronization of procurement orders, electronic circulation of key trade documents, real‑time visibility of international logistics and cold‑chain data, and dynamic tracking of customs clearance status at Chinese ports, serving as the sole official digital interface for business operations, risk management, and providing credible data assets to financial institutions. Supply chain finance collaboration: Based on the genuine and continuous trade flows generated under this agreement and the closed‑loop data validated by the collaborative platform, Reitar will take the lead in structuring and introducing international financial institutions to jointly provide innovative supply chain financing solutions for the procurement chain (such as pre‑payment financing and inventory financing). Optimize Integration Group will offer its full support to facilitate implementation of these financing solutions, and the two parties will establish a mechanism to share any financial cost savings or incremental gains generated as a result.



Mr. John Chan, Chairman and CEO of Reitar Logtech, said: “We are very honored to establish an exclusive strategic partnership with a company like Optimize Integration Group, which holds a leading position in China’s imported food supply chain sector. This cooperation is not only a combination of businesses, but also a deep integration of technology, data and finance. We will fully leverage our strengths in international procurement execution, cross‑border logistics asset operation, and blockchain‑driven supply chain finance architecture, and combine them with Optimize Integration Group’s strong domestic network and digital capabilities to provide more efficient and reliable imported food supply services to the China market, while setting a new benchmark for the digital transformation of the global food supply chain.”

Mr. Martin Ding, Group Joint Chair and CIO of Optimize Integration Group, said: “Reitar’s professional capabilities and global resources in cross‑border supply chain and financial technology are highly complementary to the fully digitalized end‑to‑end network we have developed in China’s imported meat market. The establishment of this strategic cooperation will significantly enhance the stability, efficiency and cost control of our global origin sourcing. We have established 33 subsidiaries and offices in Europe, South America, North America and Africa, covering all export‑to‑China compliant plants worldwide, and have achieved 100% coverage of all seaborne meat import ports in China. We serve nearly 2,000 major downstream traders domestically, with a market coverage rate exceeding 60%. Through the deep integration and data sharing between our systems, we expect to optimize the traditional trade cycle to an industry‑leading level, jointly explore supply chain financial innovation, enhance capital efficiency across the entire chain, and better serve China’s growing demand for high‑quality imported food.”

This strategic cooperation marks a critical step by both industry leaders in building the next-generation global food supply chain ecosystem, aimed at enhancing the transparency, resilience, and value creation capacity of the entire industry chain through the dual drives of technology and finance.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward‑looking statements relating to matters such as the proposed cooperation with Optimize Integration Group, the development of global deployment, expected timelines, capabilities and market expansion. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including project execution progress, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, supply chain and market conditions, as well as other risk factors disclosed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward‑looking statements.

About Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RITR)

Reitar Logtech listed on the NASDAQ in 2024, becoming the first comprehensive solution provider in Asia centered on 'Property-Logistics Technology' (PLT). As a pioneer in industry innovation, the group remains focused on the full lifecycle management of logistics assets and technology enablement, establishing an integrated platform that encompasses investment development, operational management, and intelligent upgrades. Reitar drives 'asset value enhancement' and 'technology application scenarios' simultaneously, innovatively integrating intelligent warehousing systems, IoT devices, and data analytics platforms. This effectively achieves synergistic growth in operational efficiency and economic benefits for clients' assets, promoting the efficient allocation of resources across the logistics industry chain and cross-industry integration.

About Optimize Integration Group

Optimize Integration Group is a China Top 500 enterprise and a leading comprehensive food supply chain service provider in the country. It has ranked first for many years in terms of total volume of imported frozen meat and seafood in China, with annual revenue of RMB 70 billion. The Group has built a fully digitalized industry‑wide network covering “origin sourcing, port customs clearance, cold‑chain warehousing and nationwide distribution”. Its self‑developed and operated intelligent supply chain platform is directly connected to China Customs and other regulatory authorities, enabling industry‑leading compliant customs clearance efficiency and industrial big‑data capabilities.

