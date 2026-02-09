Apollo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Marc Rowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Apollo said, “Apollo’s fourth quarter results capped a year of exceptional execution. 2025 highlights include record origination activity exceeding $300 billion and inflows of more than $225 billion, driving record fee and spread related earnings. Whether financing the industrial renaissance, advancing retirement solutions, or enabling new buyers to access private markets at scale, we are at the forefront of building the next generation of financial services.”

Dividend

Apollo Global Management, Inc. has declared a cash dividend of $0.51 per share of its Common Stock for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. This dividend will be paid on February 27, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2026.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. has also declared and set aside for payment a cash dividend of $0.8438 per share of its Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, which will be paid on April 30, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2026.

The declaration and payment of dividends on the Common Stock and the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock are at the sole discretion of Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s board of directors. Apollo cannot assure its stockholders that they will receive any dividends in the future.

Conference Call

Apollo will host a public audio webcast on Monday, February 9, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the webcast, members of Apollo’s senior management team will review Apollo’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $938 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

