|Series
|RIKV 26 0819
|Settlement Date
|02/11/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|21,990
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|96.285
|/
|7.349
|Total Number of Bids Received
|27
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|34,990
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|23
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|23
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|96.285
|/
|7.349
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|96.382
|/
|7.150
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|96.285
|/
|7.349
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|96.325
|/
|7.267
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.382
|/
|7.150
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.255
|/
|7.411
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.303
|/
|7.312
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.59
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0819
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
