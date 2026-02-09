Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0819

Series RIKV 26 0819
Settlement Date 02/11/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 21,990
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 96.285/7.349
Total Number of Bids Received 27
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 34,990
Total Number of Successful Bids 23
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 23
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 96.285/7.349
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 96.382/7.150
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 96.285/7.349
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 96.325/7.267
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 96.382/7.150
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 96.255/7.411
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 96.303/7.312
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.59

