Integra LifeSciences to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on February 26, 2026

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 26, 2026, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at investor.integralife.com. For those planning to participate on the call, register here to receive dial-in details and an individual pin. While not required, joining 10 minutes before the event starts is recommended. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website following the call.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard products and solutions is trusted by healthcare professionals to improve patient outcomes. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

