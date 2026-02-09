Asia Pacific Smart Meters Market to Reach US$ 53.6 Billion by 2031 as Grid Modernization and Energy Theft Reduction Accelerate | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the Asia Pacific smart meters market is projected to offer a revenue opportunity of US$ 42,104.8 Mn during the forecast period 2023–2031 and is estimated to reach US$ 53,596.9 Mn by 2031 at a CAGR of 20.1%.

Governments across the Asia Pacific region are placing strong emphasis on promoting renewable energy sources and enhancing the efficiency of energy distribution to households. This focus aligns with broader environmental goals to reduce the region’s carbon footprint and combat climate change. To achieve these objectives, many countries are adopting advanced energy management technologies, with smart meters playing a central role.

A notable example of these efforts is India’s Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP), which represents one of the largest smart meter deployment initiatives globally. The program aims to replace the nation’s entire stock of approximately 250 million conventional electricity meters with smart meters. This ambitious transition is designed to modernize the country’s energy infrastructure, improve billing accuracy, reduce energy theft, and support demand-side management.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence Enhancing Power System Equipment

In recent years, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has revolutionized the monitoring and management of power system equipment. AI algorithms have significantly enhanced the ability of these systems to collect and analyze data with greater accuracy and speed. This improvement allows power equipment to communicate more effectively with the broader electrical grid infrastructure, enabling smarter decision-making processes. AI-driven systems can evaluate input and output data continuously, identify patterns, detect anomalies, and predict potential failures before they occur.

AI technology is increasingly pivotal in fostering seamless communication between various components of the modern electricity ecosystem. In particular, it plays a crucial role in linking smart grids, smart meters, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. By enabling these components to interact intelligently, AI supports real-time data exchange and coordination across the network.

Asian developed countries have been at the forefront of adopting AI technologies within their electricity sectors, leveraging these advancements to modernize their power infrastructures. Nations such as Japan, South Korea, and Singapore have integrated AI-driven solutions into their smart grid systems to improve operational efficiency and sustainability. These countries utilize AI to optimize energy consumption, support renewable energy integration, and enhance predictive maintenance for critical infrastructure.

Cellular Segment Driving Growth in the Smart Meters Market

The cellular segment within the smart meters market is experiencing significant growth, primarily fueled by the rising demand for real-time monitoring and efficient data transfer capabilities. As utilities and consumers seek faster and more reliable ways to track energy consumption and manage resources, cellular technology has become a preferred communication medium.

A major enabler of the cellular segment’s expansion is the widespread deployment and availability of 3G and 4G mobile networks across many regions. These networks provide the necessary infrastructure to facilitate real-time data transfer from smart meters directly to utility servers. Unlike traditional communication methods, cellular connectivity ensures that data can be transmitted instantly and securely, regardless of geographic location.

Real-time data transmission enabled by cellular smart meters offers numerous benefits for both utility providers and consumers. Utilities can monitor electricity usage continuously, allowing them to detect outages promptly and initiate faster restoration processes. This capability reduces downtime and improves overall grid reliability. Additionally, cellular connectivity supports the implementation of dynamic pricing programs, where energy rates can be adjusted based on demand fluctuations.

Residential Segment’s Dominance in the Asia Pacific Smart Meters Market

In 2022, the residential segment held a commanding share of more than 65% in the Asia Pacific smart meters market, a dominance that is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. This strong position is driven by the widespread adoption of smart meters in households, where they play a crucial role in monitoring and managing utility consumption. Smart meters in residential settings typically track electricity, water, and gas usage, providing consumers and utility providers with detailed, real-time data.

A significant advancement in residential smart meters is the incorporation of the Time of Day (ToD) tariff feature. This functionality allows consumers to shift their electricity usage to off-peak hours when rates are lower, thereby reducing their overall energy bills. By incentivizing energy consumption during less busy periods, ToD tariffs help balance grid demand and improve energy efficiency. For households, this means not only cost savings but also a more active role in energy management.

The residential segment’s dominance is consistent across all regions analyzed within Asia Pacific, reflecting broad-based demand driven by urbanization, rising middle-class populations, and government initiatives promoting smart grid technologies. Countries like China and India, with their rapidly growing urban populations and expanding housing sectors, are key contributors to this trend. The push for affordable and energy-efficient housing solutions further fuels the adoption of smart meters in residential properties.

China’s Dominance in the Asia Pacific Smart Meters Market

The Asia Pacific smart meters market is overwhelmingly dominated by China, which held a commanding market share of over 65% in 2022. This dominant position reflects China’s extensive initiatives to modernize its electricity infrastructure and improve energy management across the country. Given the scale of its energy consumption and production, China’s influence on the regional smart meters market is substantial.

In 2022 alone, China had approximately 10,946 million ongoing smart meter tenders, underscoring the country’s immense scale of deployment and infrastructure investment. These tenders represent a broad commitment by utilities and government agencies to upgrade legacy metering systems to advanced digital smart meters. This widespread adoption is critical to enhancing grid efficiency, enabling real-time monitoring, and facilitating better energy consumption management at both consumer and utility levels.

China’s position as the world’s largest producer of electricity comes with significant environmental challenges, particularly due to its heavy reliance on coal-generated power. This dependence results in substantial greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to global climate change concerns. Recognizing the urgent need to address these environmental issues, China has been actively pursuing the integration of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power into its energy mix.

