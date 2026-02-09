Novo Nordisk takes legal action against Hims & Hers to protect patients from unsafe, knock-off Wegovy® and Ozempic®

Hims & Hers unlawfully mass markets unapproved versions of Novo Nordisk’s FDA-approved semaglutide medicines, deceiving patients and putting their health at risk

Novo Nordisk takes decisive legal action to stop Hims’ illegal conduct, protect public health, and defend the scientific innovations that deliver better health outcomes to Americans living with serious chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes

Novo Nordisk is asking the court to permanently ban Hims from selling unapproved, compounded drugs that infringe our patents, and is seeking to recover damages





Plainsboro, NJ, US and Bagsværd, Denmark, February 9, 2026 – Novo Nordisk announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against telehealth company Hims & Hers (“Hims”), for infringing US Patent 8,129,343 with Hims’ compounded semaglutide products for the US market. Hims has engaged in promotional campaigns that highlight its compounded semaglutide products, duping consumers and healthcare professionals as to the clinical benefits and safety of these unapproved drugs. This includes Hims’ recent launch, and two days later, abrupt discontinuance of its “Compounded GLP-1 Pill,” which came on the heels of Novo Nordisk’s introduction of the Wegovy® pill, the first and only FDA-approved GLP-1 pill for weight loss. Hims continues to unlawfully mass compound injectable versions, made with inauthentic API, and these knock-offs are putting patient health and wellbeing at risk.

“Throughout Novo Nordisk’s 103-year-long history, patient safety has always been our top priority. Hims & Hers is mass marketing unapproved knock-off versions of Wegovy® and Ozempic® that evade the FDA’s gold standard review process – that’s dangerous and deceptive to patients, and undermines the scientific innovation and regulatory rigor in place to ensure these treatments are safe and effective,” said John F. Kuckelman, senior vice president, Group General Counsel, Global Legal, IP and Security. “We’ve taken legal action to protect the American public and our intellectual property and will continue to work with regulators, law enforcement, and other key stakeholders to ensure patients have access to FDA approved safe and effective medicines.”

Mass marketing by Hims and compounding pharmacies has flooded the market with knock-off Wegovy® and Ozempic®. Compounded semaglutide products may contain dangerous impurities or incorrect amounts of active ingredients, which can result in life-threatening immune responses, hospitalization, severe drug-drug interactions, and overdoses. According to Novo Nordisk’s testing, injectable semaglutide drugs compounded by pharmacies were found to contain impurities of up to 86%, with compounded oral semaglutide drugs containing impurities as high as 75%. Even in small quantities, such impurities can negatively impact the safety and efficacy of a drug product, including unwanted immune responses like anaphylactic shock.

As the FDA explained just last Friday, compounded GLP-1 drugs mass-marketed by Hims and other compounding pharmacies are “drugs for which the FDA cannot verify quality, safety, or efficacy.” Respected organizations and experts in the medical community, such as the American Medical Association, the American Diabetes Association (ADA), and the Endocrine Society, have voiced similar concerns about knock-off GLP-1 drugs and the risk they pose to patients. The ADA recommends against using these knock-offs due to uncertainty about their content, safety, quality, and effectiveness.

Today’s action builds on Novo Nordisk’s multi-year efforts to safeguard patients from unsafe compounded products, including other legal actions and educational campaigns like "Check Before You Inject" and "Choose The Real Thing" aimed at raising awareness about the risks of unapproved knock-off drugs made with foreign inauthentic active pharmaceutical ingredients that can pose significant risks to patient safety. For more information about these efforts to protect patients, visit semaglutide.com.

Novo Nordisk is also making it easier for people in the US to get authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy® (pill and injection) and Ozempic® in the way that best fits their lives. With the supply of all doses of these medicines fully available nationwide in the US, there is no reason for patients to gamble with their health with knock-off products.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company with a heritage of more than 100 years in diabetes care. Building on this foundation, our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases — from diabetes and obesity to rare blood and endocrine disorders — by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. We are committed to long-term, responsible business practices that deliver financial, social and environmental value. Headquartered in Denmark and operating in around 80 countries, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 68,800 people and markets products in roughly 170 countries. In the United States, Novo Nordisk has a 40-year presence, is headquartered in New Jersey and employs approximately 10,000 people across more than 10 manufacturing, R&D, and corporate locations in eight states plus Washington, D.C. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and novonordiskus.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

