STUDY BY RAMSEY SOLUTIONS FINDS AMERICANS PREFER FINANCIAL STABILITY OVER EXCITEMENT IN A PARTNER

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans say money matters in relationships, but many avoid talking about it, according to new research from Ramsey Solutions.

The State of Personal Finances Q4 2025 study found that 63 percent of Americans would rather have a partner who is financially stable but not very exciting than one who is romantic but bad with money. Nearly 75 percent of women chose to prioritize financial stability over romance.

Despite those preferences, the study also found that 56 percent of couples say they never had a serious conversation about money before getting married.

“When couples avoid talking about money, it is usually not about math,” said Dr. John Delony, relationship expert and host of “The Dr. John Delony Show.” “It is about fear, expectations and trust. In our culture, money is tied to fear, shame and identity, which makes it harder for couples to talk about than almost anything else. Money reveals what we value, and when couples do not talk about it early, those unspoken expectations often turn into conflict and resentment later. You do not need perfect finances to build a strong marriage, but you do need honesty and the willingness to have hard conversations.”

The research found that couples who discussed money before marriage were more likely to rate their marriages as “great,” showing a link between communication and relationship health.

Other key findings from the State of Personal Finances Q4 2025 study include:

Only 45 percent of Americans say they are very confident they could handle a $1,000 emergency expense.

Seven in 10 Americans did not know the standard deduction is changing on 2025 tax returns.

Half of Americans drive a car that is 8 years old or older.

51 percent of Gen Z and millennials say they are extremely or very optimistic about their financial future.

Saving money is the top financial resolution for 2026, ahead of eating healthier and exercising more.

To view the full study, please visit ramseysolutions.com/budgeting/state-of-personal-finance.

About the Study

The State of Personal Finance is a quarterly research study by Ramsey Solutions that surveys U.S. adults to track financial habits, behaviors and trends nationwide. Since launching in 2021, the study has surveyed over 19,000 Americans. Findings have been featured by major outlets, including “Forbes,” “The New York Times,” Fox News and “Good Morning America.”

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is a personal finance media company based in Franklin, Tennessee, founded by national bestselling author and financial expert Dave Ramsey. Through its multimedia platforms, live events, consumer products and flagship app EveryDollar, the company delivers daily financial, relationship and personal development guidance. For more than 30 years, Ramsey Solutions has equipped millions of people with the tools and confidence to beat debt, give generously and achieve financial peace of mind. For more information, please visit www.ramseysolutions.com.