Media Advisory: Wear Red Canada highlights heart disease crisis facing Canadian women

 | Source: University of Ottawa Heart Institute University of Ottawa Heart Institute

Wear red on February 13 to raise awareness about women's heart and vascular health.

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians will mark Wear Red Canada Day on February 13, a national awareness initiative focused on women’s heart health.

Why: Heart disease is the leading cause of premature death for women in Canada, yet it remains under-researched, under-diagnosed, and under-treated, and Canadians are still largely under-aware. Women’s symptoms often differ from men’s, contributing to gaps in diagnosis, care, and outcomes. Highlighting the unique ways heart disease can present in women, promoting heart-healthy lifestyle choices, and empowering women to be proactive in the management of their heart health and wellness can significantly reduce their risk.

When:

Where: Nationwide and online.

Who: Wear Red Canada Day is led by the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Alliance (CWHHA), a national network of clinicians, researchers, advocates, and women with lived experience. The CWHHA is supported by the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre (CWHHC) at the Ottawa Heart Institute.

Details: Canadians everywhere are encouraged to wear red, participate in activities in their region, and attend a national webinar exploring pregnancy, menopause, and the everyday practices that keep women’s hearts strong. Landmarks, bridges, buildings, and storefronts across Canada will illuminate in red to mark the day.

Since its launch in 2019, Wear Red Canada has expanded nationwide with official proclamations, multilingual resources, and recognition on the Government of Canada’s health promotion calendar.

Media opportunities: Interviews with women’s heart health experts from the CWHHA, CWHHC, and the Ottawa Heart Institute are available upon request.

For more information: Visit wearredcanada.ca.

Media contact

Leigh B. Morris
Communications Officer
University of Ottawa Heart Institute
613-316-6409 (cell)
lmorris@ottawaheart.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18a47bf4-348d-4ac7-b6b1-4b8ab4c30659


Tags

women heart health awareness action femmes cœur cardiovasculaire santé sensibilisation

Related Links