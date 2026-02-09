Media Advisory: Wear Red Canada highlights heart disease crisis facing Canadian women





OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians will mark Wear Red Canada Day on February 13, a national awareness initiative focused on women’s heart health.

Why: Heart disease is the leading cause of premature death for women in Canada, yet it remains under-researched, under-diagnosed, and under-treated, and Canadians are still largely under-aware. Women’s symptoms often differ from men’s, contributing to gaps in diagnosis, care, and outcomes. Highlighting the unique ways heart disease can present in women, promoting heart-healthy lifestyle choices, and empowering women to be proactive in the management of their heart health and wellness can significantly reduce their risk.

When:

Where: Nationwide and online.

Who: Wear Red Canada Day is led by the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Alliance (CWHHA), a national network of clinicians, researchers, advocates, and women with lived experience. The CWHHA is supported by the Canadian Women’s Heart Health Centre (CWHHC) at the Ottawa Heart Institute.

Details: Canadians everywhere are encouraged to wear red, participate in activities in their region, and attend a national webinar exploring pregnancy, menopause, and the everyday practices that keep women’s hearts strong. Landmarks, bridges, buildings, and storefronts across Canada will illuminate in red to mark the day.

Since its launch in 2019, Wear Red Canada has expanded nationwide with official proclamations, multilingual resources, and recognition on the Government of Canada’s health promotion calendar.

Media opportunities: Interviews with women’s heart health experts from the CWHHA, CWHHC, and the Ottawa Heart Institute are available upon request.

For more information: Visit wearredcanada.ca.

Media contact



Leigh B. Morris

Communications Officer

University of Ottawa Heart Institute

613-316-6409 (cell)

lmorris@ottawaheart.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18a47bf4-348d-4ac7-b6b1-4b8ab4c30659